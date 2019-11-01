Soccer is a physically demanding sport that requires endurance to last a season. When wins don’t come along with all that hard work, it can be physically draining.
Macy Kisner, a 2019 Midlakes graduate, knows that hard work pays off in the end. However, the woman who led the Screaming Eagles soccer team in scoring for three seasons hasn’t seen that hard work pay off as a member of the Hilbert soccer team.
The Hawks capped off their season with a 1-13 mark after falling to Penn State Behrend 7-1 Tuesday. Kisner was honest in summarizing the campaign.
“Our team definitely had many struggles,” Kisner said. “However, that only made our team stronger. We had very low numbers on our team, so we had to learn early on how to play smart and make the simple play. By doing so we saved energy.
“We, by far, weren’t the best team in our conference, and I believe this led to various confidence issues with many players. There was also a huge communication issue on the field between the offense and defense. It’s not like our team lacked these skills; we just never started putting all the little things together until the tail end of the season.”
Hilbert claimed its lone win of the season, 4-3, over Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference rival Medaille Oct. 23. Kisner was a key component in the win as she registered a goal and an assist, part of her team leading 10-point season. Despite being knocked out of postseason contention, Kisner noticed it sparked the team’s confidence level.
“The Medaille game showed our true potential,” Kisner added. “We showed up with an abundance of energy because if there was one team in our conference we wanted to beat it would be Medaille. We were selfless by passing the ball to the next open player in hopes everyone got the involved in a play. When Medaille scored, for the first time this season we actually held our heads high, and we knew we would get the next goal as long as we played hard.”
Kisner realizes that in order to improve next season, the hard work can’t stop.
“We all need to keep our feet on the ball, working hard on improving our skills and play indoor so we are ready to take on the AMCC next August,” she said. “We also need to keep in mind that same energy we had the Medaille game needs to become an expectation for every game next season.”
While enrolled at Midlakes, Kisner also was an integral piece of the girls basketball team that made back-to-back New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four appearances. She was named to the Finger Lakes Times Fab Five team in 2019. In addition, she was named to two Section V all-tournament teams, all-state, and All-Finger Lakes East first team.
She plans to be a two-sport athlete in college.
“Basketball has always been a big part of my life,” she said. “From playing AAU from a young age, to winning back-to-back sectional and regional titles — and, of course, our two state finals appearances. So, it should be no surprise that I will be continuing to play basketball at Hilbert.
“Right now the expectations for the Hilbert women’s basketball team are high. They are currently coming off from back-to-back AMCC championship titles.”
Kisner is majoring in forensic science/crime scene investigation.
Some other local athletes playing in college this fall:
• Hannah Galloway (Midlakes ’19 and Kisner’s high school teammate) is a member of the Finger Lakes Community College soccer team.
• Jessica Fisk (Waterloo ’19) is a defender on the Tompkins Cortland Community College soccer team.
• Trevor Milliman (Midlakes ’18) is a tight end on the Utica College football team.