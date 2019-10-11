Sports teams focus on starting every season as well as possible, but it’s not always easy to do that.
Just ask Makayla Dawson, a 2019 South Seneca graduate who is dealing with her fair share of struggles as a member of the Wells College volleyball team.
Despite a 6-15 record after Thursday night’s match, Dawson remains optimistic about the team’s outlook for the remainder of the season.
“I don’t think there’s anything that I can do personally to turn the season around,” Dawson said. “As a team, we’re pushing ourselves to take that next step toward better game play. I believe that having a positive energy is key. Whether you’re down 8 points or up by 10, you need to remain positive and energetic.”
In nine matches this season Dawson has tallied two digs and three assists. She admits the speed of college volleyball has been a challenge.
“I’ve found that adjusting to the game-play speed has been difficult,” Dawson added. “College volleyball is much faster than high school volleyball. It’s been easier for me to transition into college volleyball with the help of my teammates.”
The Express have a 3-1 record in the North Eastern Athletic Conference after their match on Thursday. Wells will try to improve its conference standing Saturday afternoon when it travels to Penn State-Harrisburg.
Dawson said one of the team’s biggest goals is to win the NEAC.
“We’d really like a banner on the wall,” she said.
While enrolled at South Seneca, Dawson played volleyball for five years and was on the track and field team for three seasons. She captained the JV volleyball team as a sophomore as the varsity as a senior.
Dawson is majoring in sociology and anthropology.
Some other local athletes playing in college this fall:
• Avrielle Fletcher (South Seneca ’19), Dawson’s former Falcons teammate, is a setter for the Cayuga Community College volleyball team.
• Kellie Johnson and Brandy Morrison (Palmyra-Macedon ’19) are members of the Finger Lakes Community College volleyball team.
• Abie LaRocca (Palmyra-Macedon ’19) is a midfielder for the Monroe Community College soccer team.