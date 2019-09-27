Running cross country takes a lot of discipline, especially in the off-season, in order to stay in peak condition. The best runners condition themselves in the early stages of summer to transition smoothly into the fall season.
That’s exactly what Riley Corey, a 2019 Waterloo High School graduate, did as she embarked on her first season as a member of the St. John Fisher College cross country team.
“Going into college I knew that my weekly mileage was going to increase substantially, as I was used to running about 25 miles per week,” Corey said. “I am now running about 45-50 miles per week. I began training early in the summer to make a smoother transition to this mileage.
“Being with the team for two weeks for preseason before school made my transition much easier into college because of how close we became. I also have a very supportive coaching staff that helped me transition into a collegiate sport.”
Through three races, Corey has finished 15th, 28th, and 27th respectfully. Tomorrow the Cardinals travel to Letchworth State Park for the Mike Woods Invitational.
“The meet is taking place at Letchworth State Park, which is a semi-difficult course, and I know there are going to be some great teams running,” Corey said. “I ran my first 6K race two weeks ago at Genesse Valley Park, and I’m hoping to beat the time that I ran there, which was 23:56. I also think that my team has the opportunity of finishing very well among the other teams.”
While enrolled at Waterloo, Corey competed in three sports for the Indians. She was honored as the school’s Female Athlete of the Year earlier this year, and she was MVP of the cross country, indoor track and field, and lacrosse teams. She was a top 10 finisher in the Section V Class C cross country sectionals from her freshman year all the way to her senior year. In addition, she was a league and sectional champ in the 3,000-meter run.
On the lacrosse field she compiled 69 career points, highlighted with 58 goals.
This spring Corey will not have a lacrosse stick in her hands; instead, she plans on focusing on running.
“I am planning to, in addition to cross country, participating in both indoor and outdoor track,” she said. “I have always loved playing lacrosse, but I would like to focus on running in college.”
As her freshman campaign progresses, Corey hopes to grow steadily as an athlete while helping the Cardinals achieve team success.
“I would love for our team to win the Empire 8 conference championship this year,” she added. “If we all stay healthy I think there is a very good chance of this becoming a reality.
“Individually, I would like to run my 6K in the low 23s. I am still getting used to the pacing of a 6K, and I think that as the season goes on I will learn the pace I can go for that distance.”
Corey is majoring in nursing.
Some other local athletes playing in college this fall:
• Victoria Owen (Midlakes ’18) is Corey’s teammate on the St. John Fisher cross country team.
• Tristan Gonzalez (Midlakes ’19) is a member of the Finger Lakes Community College soccer team.
• Nathan DeRue and Jacob Dreisbach (Canandaigua ’19) are members of the St. Lawrence University football team.