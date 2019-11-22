Penn State wrestling has a very rich tradition. As a true freshman it can be nerve-wracking to come on board with the No. 1 team in the nation.
Keagan Carmenatty, a 2019 South Seneca graduate, seems to have fit in well after leaving the confines of a small-town school program to a massive State College, Pa., campus that is bigger than most Upstate New York communities.
“Yes, most definitely overwhelming, but that feeling went away very quickly,” Carmenatty said. “Being here and being part of this program makes any and all transitions easy. It wouldn’t matter if you were a freshman or a fifth-year senior, the coaches and guys on the team make it very easy to adjust.
“There really has not been too many things that are difficult about the transition here. I think I was well prepared to come in and commit to everything the team believes in. That seems to make it all pretty easy.”
The Ovid native, who grew up just three hours from the Penn State campus, said it was his dream to end up exactly where he has.
“It’s amazing. There is no place better in the world,” Carmenatty said.
“As a kid you always dream about wrestling for Penn State. Once you get older, the dream became more difficult, but to see it all come true, there isn’t any feeling better than that. I’m blessed to have been given this opportunity, especially one that not very many people can say they’ve gone through.”
The 2019 New York state runner-up nabbed his first collegiate win earlier this month, wrestling in the 285-pound weight class.
“It was awesome to be able to come out in my first tournament and secure a victory, especially as a true freshman,” Carmenatty said. “It really gives you perspective as to how far you have really come once you’re here, and how you really belong. The heavyweight class has constantly been improving its stock the past few years, and being able to get a win there is always tough and challenging. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to compete.”
Carmenatty, who posted a 153-29 record in his six-year varsity career with the Falcons, recognizes that his first year in college will be a grind.
“As a freshman it’s often difficult to map out how you want your first year to go,” Carmenatty said. “Right now, I’m focused on getting better everyday, improving 1 percent every time I’m in the practice room — and just enjoying every moment of college wrestling and being part of this storied program. But, most of all, being the best person I can be is the ultimate goal for myself. This program really gives you all the tools to build you up into the best version of yourself that you can be. I think this rings true throughout the whole team. Being the best version of yourself, giving everything you have, that is what leads to the NCAA’s, World and Olympic titles that you see when you look around PSU’s practice room.”
At South Seneca, Carmenatty was a four-year Honor Roll student and a class officer. On the gridiron he was a three-year starter for the Tri-Town Titans, earning All-Finger Lakes West first-team recognition all three seasons, and a member of the FLT 20 All-Star Team his senior year. He led the Titans in tackles and all-purpose yards in 2018.
Carmenatty is considering a major in nutritional sciences.