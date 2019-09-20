The game of football has regressed slowly in the Finger Lakes region, making it harder for student-athletes to get recruited to play at the college level. Most coaches at the next level look for big, physical athletes to take the field.
However, there is a variation of football that is drawn to athletes of smaller stature.
Sprint football is just like the 11-man game you watch on television, except players must weigh 180 pounds or less and maintain a minimum 5 percent body fat to be eligible to play — drawing many small-school athletes who may not have the skill set to play “normal” football.
Steven Hughes, a 2019 Lyons graduate, opted to play the “lightweight” version of football at Mansfield University. The first-year defensive back recommends the game to any undersized athlete looking to play in college.
“When you hear football, you think of big strong dudes reaching any type of weight,” Hughes said, “but when you hear sprint football, it puts off a different vibe. There is a weight limit where no players can over ... this league is all about speed.
“What made me decide Mansfield football was that I know they had a successful season and many more to follow, so it was an easy decision. Also, some people may think sprint football is a joke, but it’s the real deal, which also makes me love it. I also decided because, compared to everyone else, I’m smaller in weight, and this league could help me with that. I would recommend people to come to this college, and if you’re interested in playing football this is the team to do it.”
The Mountaineers lost their first game of the season to Caldwell University six days ago by a score of 21-20. However, due to ineligible players Caldwell used, Mansfield was awarded a forfeit.
“The energy was way different from high school,” Hughes said in regards to his first college game. “Everyone was cheering and getting hyped in the locker room, and I never experienced anything like that. I also love watching our defense; it definitely has potential to be one of the best. The difference was the energy, mainly. All of us gave off positive energy, to where in high school some people would not want to play and wouldn’t cheer.”
Mansfield hosts its first game of the season tomorrow when they face Chestnut Hill College.
“My expectations four our first home game would be a win — and not a win by a touchdown, a win where they don’t score and we put up 30-40 points because that’s how good our team is this year,” Hughes said. “No one can compare to the team we have this year. We are in way better shape than any other team, and that’s from all the hard work that we put in.”
Hughes will continue to work hard at practices for the remainder of the season as he continues to adjust to the speed of the college game.
“When it comes to adjusting from high school football to college football it’s different because they expect you to know it right away,” Hughes added, “and if you don’t, there’s no one babying you. You would have to figure it out mainly by yourself with the help of other teammates.
“The easy part about switching from high school to college would be the team chemistry and bonding that we have. It’s been three weeks, and our team is really close. Everyone hangs out with everyone, which is really a good thing. What I find more challenging would be the speed of the game because it really doesn’t stop. It just keeps on happening without slowing down.”
Hughes will continue to develop as an athlete by hitting the gym more this fall.
“With this being my first year, I don’t expect that much playing time,” Hughes said, “but I do plan on eventually getting some reps on special teams and continue to gain as much weight as I can. I also expect us going to the championship and winning because our team is that good.”
While enrolled at Lyons, Hughes played two full seasons of varsity football for coach Randy Wadhams. He won the Coach’s award and was All-Finger Lakes West honorable mention as a defensive back in his junior year. During his senior campaign he earned the PUD award and earned All-Finger Lakes West second-team honors at DB.
Hughes, who also bowled and competed on the track and field team in high school, is majoring in sports nutrition.
Other local athletes playing in college this fall:
• Elizabeth Schneider (Lyons ’18) is a member of the St. John Fisher tennis team.
• Danielle Van Doren (Canandaigua ’19) is a member of the SUNY Geneseo tennis team.
• Alex and Felicity Brockhuizen (Palmyra-Macedon ’18) are members of the Elmira College field hockey team.