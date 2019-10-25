Those who play sports in high school often build relationships that last a lifetime.
Just ask 2019 Midlakes graduates Sydney Passalacqua and Marie Rogers.
The two shared the volleyball court in high school, and now are doing the same thing as members of the Finger Lakes Community College Lakers.
“Honestly, it’s been an amazing ride throughout the years with Marie,” Passalacqua said. “I couldn’t have wished to have a better defensive player than her by my side.
“On the other hand, off the court we’ve always been very close. I met Marie back in seventh grade, and since then we’ve clicked very well. She’s a very outgoing, smart girl, and over the years we’ve grown to make each other cry in tears from laughter.”
“Starting off as high school teammates, then being able to transition to college volleyball with Sydney has been a neat experience,” Rogers said. “Going into this new program was a little intimidating at first, so it was nice to have a familiar face there within this process. Not many people are able to say that they’ve had a consistent teammate not only throughout high school, but college too. I’m glad that I’ve been able to share this experience with Sydney.
“The two of us are always sure to have fun wherever we go, but we do off the court as well. Outside of volleyball Sydney and I mostly keep in touch through social media, just as most teenagers do these days. I can always count on her to send me something funny every now and then, and it never fails to make my day better.”
Passalacqua and Rogers are experiencing their fair share of ups and downs in their first college year.
“College sports can be stressful, and it is a large step away from high school sports. The competitiveness and the whole new world of a completely new team, with girls that you’ve have either never met or have spoken to — especially if they’re from an old rival high school,” Passalacqua said. “Another huge issue we face, and not just us, are injuries. The amount of stress your body is put through, on top of late nights with school work, can be difficult to manage at times. But, honestly, it’s been such a great experience, meeting new girls, making new friends and coming together to make a new team is exciting. I wouldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to call my family.”
“I have found the transition into college volleyball as being fairly smooth for the most part,” Rogers added. “Going into the season I was slightly skeptical of how the team would mesh, considering most of us have played against each other in volleyball throughout high school — but now we’re on the same team. This skepticism immediately vanished on the first day of preseason though, as we all played really well together right off the bat. The people on this team definitely made the transition into collegiate volleyball a smooth one.
“One aspect of playing volleyball in college that has been a bit tougher for me is the commitment. Volleyball takes up every night of the week, except for most Sundays ... that was a drastic change for me. It is worth it though, because it’s always fun being with this team.”
The Lakers are 20-11 heading into Sunday’s Mid-State Athletic Conference tournament at Jefferson Community College. FLCC, which is seeded second, takes on No. 3 Broome in one semifinal, while No. 1 Jefferson plays No. 4 Corning in the other semifinal. The championship match follows the semifinals.
The NJCAA regional tournament is next weekend.
“Winning is definitely the main goal for our team,” Passalacqua said. “Overall, this far along in the race, we’re just chipping away and making our way to the top slowly — and (want) to bring back some banners for our school. Considering we’re 98 percent freshman players, this puts a target on us as well as making this a big deal for us to keep pushing and moving forward. The long-term goal is to make it all the way, but if our team gives its all and fights until the end; I couldn’t ask for more. We’re here to work hard and make memories.”
“Aside from winning the MSAC, I anticipate for the team to put forth our best effort and really grow together even more as a team,” Rogers said. “Recently we’ve been trying some new lineups and rotations, which definitely requires some patience and teamwork — and we’re handling them pretty well. With this being said, I can’t wait to see us put them to use on the court and watch where they lead us.
“In these last few weeks of the season I truly plan to leave it all out on the court and to keep my positive attitude alive through whatever competition we face.”
Passalacqua and Rogers also were softball teammates in high school. Passalacqua played basketball as well, and was part of a Screaming Eagles squad that made consecutive New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four appearances in her junior and senior campaigns.
Passalacqua is studying political science, while Rogers is majoring in environmental studies.
Some other local athletes playing in college this fall:
• Noah Howard (Mynderse ’19) is an offensive lineman on the Alfred University football team.
• Billy VanDeusen (Newark ’19) is an offensive lineman on the Utica College football team.
• Emma MacDowell (Marcus Whitman ’19) runs cross country at Elmira College.