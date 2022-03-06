GENEVA — William Smith College sophomore Allie McGinty recorded a career-high eight points as the eighth-ranked Herons lacrosse team cruised to a 20-6 victory over 22nd-ranked Geneseo on Stiles Field in the Poole Family Dome Saturday afternoon.
McGinty had seven assists, which matches Amy Hoover (1995) and Kristen McCarthy (1996) for second on William Smith’s single-game list.
The 20 goals in Saturday’s game were the most by the Herons since March 31, 2018, when they scored 21 against Buffalo State.
McGinty’s six assists in the first half alone would have given her a game-high in points. Molly Davis (3g, 2a), finished the game with five points. She also had a game-high seven draw controls. Four other players had hat tricks for William Smith (2-0).
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Keuka 18, Wells 5
KEUKA PARK — Both of the Keuka College Lacrosse teams opened the 2022 season on high notes.
The women blew out Wells College in a non-conference game at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.
Keuka College (1-0) had a strong showing from a pair of returners as Mynderse Academy grad Sadie Bonetti and Trinity Burton each had four goals in the win.
The Wolves started the season as fast as they possibly could. Marcus Whitman grad Grace Morse collected the opening draw, raced down the field unmarked, and scored to give Keuka the lead nine seconds into the game. Morse then set up Bonetti for the quick goal as the Wolves were off. Keuka opened the game with four straight goals.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Keuka 9, Hilbert 7
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Men’s Lacrosse team scored the final three goals of the game to give themselves a season-opening victory over Hilbert College at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex on Saturday.
Canandaigua grad Will York led the way for Keuka College (1-0) with four goals in the game. Nicholas Pipher also had a four-point game, adding two goals and two assists.
The Wolves struck 1:08 into the game on Saturday. Off of a restart left of the goal, Midlakes grad Brandon MacDonell quickly snapped a 25-yard pass off right to the front of the cage, finding York for the dump-in goal to open the scoring.
MEN’S TENNIS
Sunday
Hobart 7, Saint Michaels 0
Saturday
Le Moyne 4, Hobart 3
Hobart 9, Allegheny 0
GENEVA — The Hobart College tennis team split its matches in Bristol Field House on Saturday and then swept on Sunday. The Statesmen were edged by Division II Le Moyne 4-3 and then swept Allegheny 9-0 on Saturday and the Purple Knights 7-0 on Sunday
Against the Dolphins, Hobart (3-2) fell behind 1-0 after Le Moyne swept the doubles matches and the teams split the singles matches to give Le Moyne the slim victory.
Against the Gators, Hobart took a 3-0 lead after doubles play and won all six singles matches in straight sets.
Hobart opened the match against Saint Michael’s by securing the doubles point, winning two of the three matches and swept singles play to secure the overall victory.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
William Smith 5, Allegheny 4
GENEVA — The William Smith College tennis team knocked off Allegheny 5-4 in a tightly contested match inside Bristol Field House Saturday afternoon.
William Smith (1-1) took a 2-1 lead in the match after doubles play and the teams split the singles matches.
BASEBALL
Friday
FLCC 10, Westmoreland 5
Saturday
FLCC 11, Westmoreland 1
FLCC 9, Westmoreland 5
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Finger Lakes Community College Baseball team got their spring season started over the weekend and showed immense offensive power in a weekend series over Westmoreland County CC.
The Lakers (3-0) won all three contests and outscored the Wolfpack 30-11 in the process. After doubleheader next weekend at Cayuga Community College, FLCC will make its home debut March 17 against SUNY Ulster.