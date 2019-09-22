GENEVA — While it hasn’t been the best season thus far for the William Smith field hockey team, the Herons have looked solid in both of their victories.
William Smith won for the second time in six outings, shutting out SUNY Cortland 2-0 Saturday, only the Red Dragons’ second loss in seven matches.
Freshman Molly Dutton scored her first collegiate goal. Mckenzie Wodka assisted on both Heron goals.
William Smith outshot Cortland 26-7, with 18 of those directed on goal.
In another field hockey game Saturday:
Keuka 3, Morrisville 1
MORRISVILLE — Keuka improved to 2-7 overall, peppering the winless Mustangs with 26 shots.
The Wolves opened the scoring in the 19th minute with Shelby Lamb’s first goal of the season. Alyssa Maddaleno made it 2-0 under 5 minutes later. Michaela Marrero scored unassisted to seal the win.
Wolves goalie Kassidy Valentine earned the win with a three-save effort. Aphiwe Joyisa relieved and made two saves in just under 20 minutes.
MEN’S SOCCER
Rochester 1, Hobart 0
GENEVA — The Statesmen (6-2) managed to direct only three of their 18 shots on goal.
Josh Cooley redirected a bouncing ball past Brian Salazar to give the Yellowjackets (5-2) the only goal in the 32nd minute.
Salazar finished with six saves.
SUNY Poly 4, Keuka 3
MARCY — Damian Ruta and Seth Spurgeon staked Keuka (1-5-1) to a 2-0 advantage. After the Wildcats tied it, they were reduced to 10 men courtesy of a red card, and the Wolves regained the lead in the 72nd minute when Chris Milllard volleyed the ball into the net from the left side of the box.
SUNY Poly scored twice in the final 6 minutes to stun the visitors.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Rochester 1, William Smith 0
ROCHESTER — For the second year in a row, the Herons (4-1-1) lost to the Yellowjackets.
The lone goal of the game came in the second half with a breakaway goal in the 47th minute.
Keuka 5, SUNY Poly 0
MARCY — Keuka (2-3, 2-0) fired 29 at the Wildcats, including 13 on target.
Emily McGuigan assisted Lydia Hall to open the scoring. Those two factored into the next three goals as the Wolves pulled away.
Goalkeeper Jessica Pegg registered five saves for the shutout.
CROSS COUNTRY
Harry F. Anderson Invitational
RIGA — William Smith’s Riley Poisson continued to impress. For the 12th time in as many career races, the sophomore was the first Heron to cross the finish line.
Poisson finished fourth out of 221 runners in the meet hosted by Roberts Wesleyan, completing the 5K race in 18:45.4. Sophomore Ruby Auman finished her first 5K of the season with a time of 20:49.5, beating her previous best time by over a minute. Another sophomore, Mikayla Gullace, finished just 5 seconds behind her.
Hobart placed 12th out of 21 teams. Freshman Jacob Appleton led the Statesmen, finishing 50th out of 252 runners with a time of 27:50.9, his best 8K time in college thus far.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Keuka 3, SUNY Cobleskill 0
Houghton 3, Keuka 1
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves (4-9, 1-1) dismantled SUNY Cobleskill (5-4, 0-2) in straight sets before falling to Houghton.
The Wolves recorded 10 kills and committed just two hitting errors in the opening set against the Fighting Tigers. They posted 25-13 and 25-21 victories in the opening two sets, then charged to a 12-2 advantage on the way to a 25-17 clincher.
Keuka stayed alive in their second match with a 25-18 victory in the third set. Abby Anderson was stellar for the Wolves against Houghton, posting a season-high 12 kills to go with five blocks.