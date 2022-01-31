ATTLEBORO, Mass.— The sixth-ranked Hobart College hockey team scored two goals in each period as it cruised to a 6-3 victory over Johnson & Wales in a New England Hockey Conference contest at the New England Sports Village Saturday evening.
The Statesmen (14-4-1, 9-2-1) got two goals apiece from Austin Moura and Aaron Maguyon. Christian Duvall and Brenden Howell added a pair of assists in the victory
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
William Smith 4, Johnson & Wales 0
GENEVA, N.Y.—The William Smith College ice hockey team scored three goals in the third period and cruised to shutout victory over Johnson & Wales in a New England Hockey Conference contest at The Cooler Saturday evening.
With their second straight victory, the Herons are now 6-12-1 overall this season with a 4-7-1 mark in conference play.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RIT 74, William Smith 64
GENEVA — Brooke Jarvis led all scorers with 26 points, but the William Smith College basketball team suffered a Liberty League loss to Rochester Institute of Technology in Bristol Gym Saturday afternoon.
Jarvis was 11-of-20 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers and shared team-high honors eight rebounds.
Elmira 56, Keuka 49
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team fell to Elmira College in an Empire 8 Conference game on Saturday afternoon.
Sydney Brown led Keuka College (1-15, 0-8) with 11 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Keuka 82, Elmira 81
KEUKA PARK— Mason VanDeMortel made a jumper in the paint with 9-5 seconds left to give Keuka College an 82-81 lead over Elmira College. Will Tehan got a steal on the final play to secure the 82-81 Empire 8 Conference victory for the Wolves.
Keuka College (1-12, 1-4) was led by Devin Milton with 24 points. Will Tehan had 15 for the Wolves to go with his one big steal.
Hobart 99, RIT 80
GENEVA — The Hobart College basketball team completed a season sweep of Rochester Institute of Technology, defeating the Tigers a 99-80 in Bristol Gym Saturday afternoon. The Statesmen’s Pat Healy exploded for a career-high 31 points, including 21 in the second half.
Healy finished the day 13-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also shared team-high honors with three assists.