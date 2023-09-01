Hobart and William Smith and Keuka College each kick off their respective athletic seasons on Friday across several sports. In men’s soccer, they start it against each other.
In action on Friday will be Hobart football at Alfred, Keuka women’s soccer at Buffalo State, Hilbert and Cobleskill women’s volleyball at Keuka, William Smith volleyball in Quincy, Mass. with a three-game slate, William Smith field hockey hosts St. John Fisher at 4:30 p.m., HWS and Keuka cross country compete at Houghton, and to top it all, Hobart and Keuka men’s soccer play one another and will christen the new turf at Boswell Field.
Hobart vs. Keuka men’s soccer, 7 p.m.
The Battle of the Finger Lakes kicks off the men’s soccer season for both the Statesmen and the Wolves. Though the HWS soccer teams typically play on the spongy grass of Cozzens Field, the Statesmen will be the first to play a competitive game on the new turf on Boswell Field.
Hobart was sixth in the Liberty League standings in 2022 with nine first-year players on the roster. Goalkeeper Guillermo Castañeda Chang will step into a full-time starting role after splitting the job last season. In 13 games (900 minutes), he went 4-3-5 with a .700 save percentage and a 1.20 goals against average. Connor Koschenig (All-Liberty League honorable mention) is back after leading the team with 11 points last season.
Keuka had an even younger squad in 2022 and return 11 freshmen from last season that are now sophomores. Leading scorer Owen Thorpe returns as a junior in 2023 as does second-leading scorer Griffon Herron, a Mynderse grad. The Wolves, who finished at the bottom of the Empire 8 standings last year, should be a much improved team in 2023.
William Smith field hockey, 4:30 p.m.The Herons return nine starters after claiming their first Liberty League Field Hockey title since 2015. For that, they have been tabbed the 2023 preseason favorite in a vote by the league’s head coaches.
It is shaping up to be an exciting year of Liberty League Field Hockey and the coaches took notice as the top three teams of the 2023 preseason poll were separated by only eight points and all three received first-place votes. The Herons, who received 46 points and four first-place votes, narrowly edged the University of Rochester (45 points, three-first place votes) and Ithaca (38 points, one-first place vote) for the top honors.
Keuka women’s volleyball, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.Keuka volleyball returns nine seniors to its roster and brings in a crop of young and local talent. Every player in the top five in kills returns. Casey Hunziker returns as well; she led the team with 726 assists.
The Wolves finished seventh in the Empire 8 in 2022 but were tied with Utica and Medaille for conference wins. Utica and Medaille both made it into the tournament with head-to-head wins over the Wolves.
In 2023, the Wolves return their top players, welcome in new recruits and will look to become a surprise force in the Empire 8.