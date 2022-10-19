GENEVA —Plenty of program ‘firsts’ for William Smith volleyball have come and gone this season, and the Herons’ tallest task so far arrived on Tuesday night in the form of Ithaca College. The Bombers hadn’t lost a conference match in 2022 and though William Smith pushed them to the brink, it was Ithaca that prevailed in five sets, 3-2.

Set scores were 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12 and stats were nearly even across the board. Kills finished 63-60 in favor of Ithaca, assists were tied at 59, blocks were 15-11 in favor of Ithaca and total points was 105-104 for Ithaca. The Bombers (18-4, 4-0) were led by Aleka Darko with 18 kills and a .519 kill percentage and the Herons (12-5, 3-2) had Elizaveta Telepova with 16 kills and Elaina Wamhoff ran the offense with 48 assists.

MEN’S SOCCER

Hobart 2, Utica 1

UTICA — Hobart soccer (7-3-4) hadn’t lost since Oct. 4 and kept that streak alive with a comeback win over Utica.

After going down 1-0 in the 10th minute, the Statesmen held steady before tying the game on a penalty kick goal from Quinn Phillips in the 60th minute. The Statesmen continued to pour on the shots in the second half and broke through once again in the 82nd minute on a game-winning goal from Connor Koschineg.

Christian Burkhart got the start in goal for Hobart and made six saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

William Smith JV 9, FLCC 1

HOPEWELL — The crossover event of the Finger Lakes transpired on Tuesday as William Smith soccer’s development team took to the Lakers’ multi-use turf facility to give FLCC its final regular-season matchup of the season.

Lakers freshman Ella Lewis picked up the Lakers’ lone goal, scoring off from a feed from sophomore Allie Bowe in the 53rd minute. Grace Hall made 13 saves in 90 minutes in the goal.