ROCHESTER — The Keuka Wolves women’s soccer team finally kicked off their first game in the Empire 8 as they opened up their 2021 season on Wednesday afternoon when they traveled to take on Rochester Institute of Technology.
The Wolves gave up two goals in both halves to fall victim in a 4-0 season-opening loss.
Junior midfielder Elena Paolini had the lone shot on goal in the game for Keuka.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Pelcher finished the game with nine saves after 90 minutes in front of the net.
The Wolves will play on a pair of games at Hartwick College this weekend in the Erinn K. Brozman Cup with their first game on Saturday against Smith at 7 p.m. and against Nichols on Sunday at 12 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
St. John Fisher at William Smith
GENEVA — William Smith began its 50th season against the Cardinals and got off to strong start in the first half. Following a goal against under three minutes in, the Herons scored three unanswered to end the first half with a 3-1 lead.
Sofia Patillo and Rebecca Mantione led the Herons on the statsheet with Patillo scoring two goals on three shots on goal and Mantione contributing two helpers.
With 1.6 seconds remaining, the Cardinals tied the game at 4-4 and headed to OT. The game them concluded after the Times went to press.
Brockport at Keuka
KEUKA PARK — The season-opening match for both the Golden Eagles and the the Wolves went past the Times‘ deadline. At press time, Brockport held a 3-1 lead over Keuka with 10 minutes left to play.