GENEVA — Hobart is playing solid basketball as the Statemen’s regular season winds down. They are 4-1 over their last five games and completed a season sweep of Bard College on Tuesday night, winning 97-77.
In that contest, David Corrales Marco made program history.
The junior from Zaragoza, Spain, was a perfect 6-for-6 from 3-point range on his way to a game-high 19 points. He is the first player in school history with a perfect shooting percentage from beyond the arc with at least six makes.
Corrales Marco was 2-for-2 from deep in the first half, hitting his second at the buzzer to send Hobart into the break with a 48-34 lead. His next triple didn’t come until more than eight minutes into the second half, but it gave the Statesmen a 20-point advantage. About a minute later, he dialed long distance for a fourth time and a 21-point Hobart lead.
The sharpshooter made it 5-for-5 near the seven-minute mark and wrapped up his big game with his sixth trifecta with just over five minutes remaining. His only misses from the floor were a pair of layup attempts. He was 1-for-2 at the line to round out his 19-point scoring line.
Like William Smith, Hobart concludes its regular season this weekend at home with a Friday matchup against Vassar College and a Saturday contest against RPI at 4 p.m. RPI and Vassar are the top two teams in the Liberty League standings.
Currently, the Statesmen (11-12 overall) are tied with three other teams with an 8-8 conference record.