GENEVA — Hobart ice hockey wrapped up its five-game homestand to open up the season with an overtime win over Buffalo State, 4-3.
Down 3-2 late in the third period and on the verge of an upset loss, the Statesmen rallied with a goal from Zach Tyson with 45 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
The Statesmen (5-0) took the momentum into overtime and won the game less than two minutes later on a goal by Luke Aquaro. Mavrick Goyer made 10 saves in net for Hobart.
In other collegiate action from Friday night:
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Fredonia 66, William Smith 57
FREDONIA — Lauren DeVaney was in top form for William Smith basketball after completing volleyball season. The senior two-sport athlete scored a team-high 17 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Brooke Jarvis was second on the Herons (0-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds. William Smith stays on the road on Saturday with a game against SUNY Brockport before its home opener Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Elmira 6, William Smith 0
ELMIRA — William Smith suffered its first loss of the season against Elmira. The Herons (3-1-1) were outshot by the Soaring Eagles, 49-13.
Erin Murray and Annie Hauser split time in net for William Smith. Murray made 28 saves and Hauser made 15 stops