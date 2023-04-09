HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College baseball swept its Saturday twin bill against Onondaga CC to remain undefeated in conference play. The Lakers (21-6, 8-0) — currently the NJCAA DIII No. 14 team in the country — won 6-1 and 8-3.
Sophomore pitcher Nick Balcom threw a gem in game one, throwing 6 1/3 innings, allowing only three hits, and one earned run while striking out 11 batters. Palmyra-Macedon grad Paulie Goodness drove in an RBI with a triple. The Lakers scored three in the first inning, one in the second and two final insurance runs in the fourth.
In game two, the Lakers jumped out to an early 5-1 lead over the Lazers and never looked back. Pal-Mac grad and FLCC freshman Alex Wootton led the Lakers with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Sophomore Lucas Sulimowicz put together another strong game with two RBIs and two walks.
In other collegiate action from a busy weekend:
SUNDAYBASEBALL
St. Lawrence 12, Hobart 11
CANTON — After splitting Saturday’s twin bill against St. Lawrence, the Statesmen (4-14, 1-8) appeared to have bounced back in the early goings on Sunday against the Saints.
Up 6-1, the Saints (7-8, 2-4) scored three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead. The Statesmen fought back and retook control with two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth.
St. Lawrence rallied with four runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off. Ty Gallagher and Alex Morse each drove in three runs for Hobart. Nate Garrett drove in two and Will Jones drove in one.
SATURDAYMEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick 20, Keuka 4
ONEONTA — In a tough loss to Hartwick College in an Empire 8 Conference game, Midlakes graduate Brandon MacDonell scored a pair of goals for the Wolves (4-4, 0-3). Penn Yan grad Devon Gerhardt and Newark grad Enrique Castillo each added goals.
After setting it last game, Dylan Hoad one-upped his career-high in saves, making 18 stops on Saturday. The Wolves remain in search of their first victory against Hartwick College. The Hawks have won all five meetings.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick 20, Keuka 1
ONEONTA — Keuka (1-6, 0-1) got its lone goal by Mynderse Academy grad Sadie Bonetti and Marcus Whitman grad Alyssa Chase made nine saves in goal for the Wolves. The team will welcome Nazareth College on Wednesday for an Empire 8 matchup with the opening draw set for 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Hobart 4, St. Lawrence 3
St. Lawrence 5, Hobart 4
CANTON — Hobart (4-13, 1-7) and SLU (5-8) played four scoreless innings in the first game until junior catcher Ty Gallagher came up with two on and one out in the top of the fifth. He drove a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for his team-leading third homer of the season. The Statesmen tacked on a needed insurance run in the seventh and Hobart starter sophomore Griffin Snyder scattered six hits and struck out six.
In the second game, the Statesmen used a three-run third to take a 3-2 lead over St. Lawrence. Gallagher tied the game with a two-run single and three batters later, first-year Isaiah Pinto’s infield single scored Gallagher.
The lead was short-lived as the Saints answered two a pair of unearned runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Utica 12, Keuka 1
Utica 11, Keuka 4
KEUKA PARK — Keuka (4-13, 0-6) was led by Donald Nemeth and Matt Vaccaro in the first game with two hits apiece. Nolan Quinn and RJ Murphy equaled that with two hits each in the second game.
In the all-time series matchup between the Wolves and Pioneers, Saturday was the first time either team swept a conference doubleheader against the other.
Sage 12, Keuka 6
Sage 12, Keuka 0, 5 innings
KEUKA PARK — After Sage began game one with three runs in the top of the second, Keuka (3-13, 0-4) responded quickly with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. A double from Olivia Flynn scored two followed by a double from Emily VanDelinder to knock in Flynn and tie the game. But, between the third and fifth inning, the Gators scored seven more runs, jumping to a 10-3 lead and they never looked back.
The Wolves were subdued by strong pitching in the second game as they mustered a single hit in five innings. Kelsey Mohl’s single to right-center field in the bottom of the second inning was the Wolves’ only hit of the game.