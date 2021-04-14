HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College baseball and softball were in action on Tuesday afternoon with a pair of doubleheaders against Erie College. The women played at Erie while the men hosted the Kats at home.
In the first leg of the doubleheader FLCC baseball (11-9, 6-0) bested the Kats 5-1 thanks to a 4-run third inning.
The Lakers scored efficiently, plating five runs on as many hits. Infielder Grant Rodriguez drove in the majority of FLCC’s runs with a bases-clearing double in the third inning.
Trevor Robinson got the win for FLCC, going six innings with five hits, one earned run, three strikeouts and one walk.
In the second game, FLCC fell behind 5-0 and mounted a three-inning comeback to win 6-5 and secure the sweep.
Six different players registered hits and the Lakers took advantage of three errors from the Kats. In the bottom of the ninth, Lakers second baseman Alfredo Hurtado singled down the right field line, scoring Jordan Perry and giving the Lakers the win.
SOFTBALL
FLCC 10, Erie CC 8
Erie 9, FLCC 8
WILLIAMSVILLE — FLCC softball (4-14, 0-6) split its doubleheader against the Erie Kats.
In the first game, four different Laker hitters registered two RBIs. The scoring was steady and even for FLCC, which scored in every inning but the third. Clare Kingsfield, Malori Wag, Deanna Palmer and pitcher Reagan Seelye all registered two RBIs in the win. Palmer’s RBIs came from a two-run home run.
Seelye went all seven innings for the Lakers on the mound, giving up eight hits and as many earned runs and strikeouts.
In the second game, FLCC gave it their all but came up a run short after falling behind by five in the top of the fifth inning. Palmer’s hot bat continued into the second game with two hits and two RBIs.