AUBURN — Finger Lakes Community College baseball had a date with Cayuga Community College in the first round of the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association Region 3 Sub-Regionals.
The Lakers (36-19) lost a doubleheader against the Spartans in the first week of the season and the same story certainly looked like it was going to be played out on Saturday. The Spartans took game one from FLCC convincingly with a 7-3 win.
In game two, Cayuga CC took an early 2-0 lead, but that was about it for the Spartans’ season as FLCC battled back to win the game 7-5 thanks to pitcher Tanner Frank and Gananda grad Tim McClare, who drove in the go-ahead run at 3-2 and then hit a monster two-run home run to left center field to take a 7-2 lead.
On Sunday’s final game, FLCC’s offense and pitching both showed up once again with a 6-2 win to advance and keep their season alive.
In other collegiate news:
TRACK & FIELD
DIVISION III NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
FLCC Women, 6th out of 21
FLCC Men, 7th out of 26
TROY — FLCC’s track and field teams wrapped up an incredible weekend at the NJCAA Division III national championships.
After freshman Leah Lloyd secured the national championship in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, the Lakers continued on to rack up the awards.
The Lakers men’s team earned them a seventh-place finish and the women took sixth place in the nation. First-year head coach James Bathgate would also pick up Head Coach of the Year, East Region honors.
Lloyd earned First Team All-American honors after finishing first in the steeplechase with a time of 12:09.88. Lloyd followed up the win with third place in the 800 run (2:33.39), second in the 5,000 run (20:54.23), second in the 1,500 run (4:59.04) and third in the 4x400 meter relay with teammates Elizabeth Rose, Chyra Patterson, and Ericka Moody; all of whom would receive All-American Honorable Mentions.
Rose would add to the Lakers point total as a team with a sixth-place finish in the 800 run (2:35.63). Moody, meanwhile, competed in the 200 dash, placing second (27.79), alongside a fourth-place finish in the 400 dash with a time of 1:03.77. Teammate Morgan Collazo would compete in the field events of shot put and discuss throw, placing seventh in shot put (10.03m) and 11th in the discus throw (26.90m).
On the men’s side, Memphis Lohnes earned the highest finish for the Lakers, picking up Second Team All-American honors in the pole vault after finishing second-place finish with a mark of 3.93 meters. Teammate John Zimmerman would pick up an All-American Honorable Mention thanks to a thurd place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:21.83). Freshman Hunter Zangerle was named an All-American Honorable Mention as well in the long jump, finishing third with a mark of 6.31 meters.
By the end of the three-day championships, the Lakers competed in 17 events with seven student-athletes earning eight All-American accolades.