HOPEWELL — Prior to the 2022 girls volleyball season, the record for the most service aces in FLCC history for a single season was 76 aces set by Jessie Blumenfeld back in 2013.
This year, three freshman broke that record.
Sage Barnedo set the school record with 117 aces. Her teammates Olivia Sheehan finished with 103 aces and Brooke DeGroff ended with 84 aces.
The Lakers closed out the year with an impressive 29-12 overall record.
Other collegiate notes from Tuesday:
FOOTBALL
Several Statesmen get Liberty League honors
GENEVA — There were 15 different Statesmen that earned All-Liberty League postseason honors.
Cade Frucci, Alex Karpawich, Anthony Romano, and Rayshawn Boswell were named to first team.
Second team was Mike Zaccone, Kieran Paskewitz, Naj Johnson, Tim Denham Jr. and Peterson Monexant.
Jay McCoy, David Krewson, Jaimen Bliss, Rane Daramola and Tobias Wefering were honorable mentions.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Braves alum gets assist coach nod
HOPEWELL — FLCC added a former alumni to the men’s lacrosse coaching staff.
Mike Thompson, graduated in 2018 and will be an assistant coach for the upcoming 2023 season. The Canandaigua native was a team captain of the 2018 team at the defensive position. He later finished with his collegiate career with Division II Barton College and Division I University of Buffalo.