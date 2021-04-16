CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College women’s soccer team played its second game of an abbreviated 2021 season when it hosted Bryant & Stratton College Thursday. FLCC struggled in the first half to fall victim for the first time this season by a final score of 8-2.
Lakers sophomore forward Levi Bollman knotted the game at 1 in the early part of the first half. A five-goal run to close out the first half by Bryant & Stratton put FLCC in a hole.
Freshman forward/midfielder Allie Bowe did score the Lakers’ lone goal in the second half after Bowe had a hat trick in the season opener against Niagara County Community College back on April 2.
FLCC will be back on the pitch next Tuesday when they play their first road game of the season against Genesee Community College, with the game expected to start at 6 p.m.