HOPEWELL — FLCC basketball began its 2020 seasons with matchups against Bryant & Stratton Rochester for both the men and women.
The men’s tipped off second at it was a close match that ended with a 84-80 FLCC victory.
Despite trailing by 11 at the half, the Lakers (9-5) battled back behind leading scorer Hakeem Dobbins, who finished with 19 points, three assists and three steals. Team play was key for the Lakers as all five of their starters had double digit points as well as Gethro Germinal off the bench with 13.
Dante Cannon-Ford had an impressive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Cannon-Ford was second on FLCC in points.
Women’s BasketballBryant & Stratton 59,
FLCC 48
HOPEWELL — The women played first and tipped off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and fell 59-48 for their ninth loss of the season.
The Lakers (4-9, 0-1) were led by Marion alum Abigail DeFisher who had a strong double-double performance featuring a game-high 20 points and 14 rebounds. Becca Reeves was close behind DeFisher with 17 points and nine rebounds.
It came down to team scoring which the Lakers lacked in. Besides DeFisher and Reeves, the next highest scorer for FLCC was Brandy Morrison with just five points, whereas Bryant & Stratton had four scorers in double digits.