CORNING — The Finger Lakes Community College women’s volleyball team hit double digits in consecutive wins Tuesday evening with a sweep of Corning Community College via set scores of 25-22, 25-18, 25-21.
The Lakers (11-8, 5-0) rallied in the first set down 19-21 and won four straight points following a timeout. FLCC ended up outscoring Corning 8-2 in the final 10 points of the set.
In the second set, the Lakers cruised to an early 10-5 lead and then withstood a push from Corning during the middle and excelled at the end of the set to go up 21-14. The two teams split the last eight points 4-4 but the four points was enough for the Lakers to take the second set by seven points.
In the third and final set, FLCC fell behind 13-18 and Corning was rolling. A scoreboard confusion between the officials seemed to allow FLCC to catch its breath and win the final set, outscoring Corning 12-3 to win the match.
MEN’S SOCCER
RIT 2, Hobart 0
ROCHESTER — Hobart soccer suffered a letdown after its big weekend upset. The Statesmen (3-2-1) lost to Rochester Institute of Technology 2-0.
Hobart’s offense was smothered by the Tigers and failed to register a shot on cage. Statesmen goalkeeper Christian Burkhart made one save in net. The Statesmen will reset before hosting Skidmore this Saturday at 2 p.m. on Cozzens Field.