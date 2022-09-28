HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College women’s volleyball capped off a ridiculous month with another straight-set victory over Monroe Community College. The Lakers (15-7) ended the month with a 13-2 record, an 11-game win streak and 11 match sweeps of its opponents.
FLCC won’t play again until October and will have eight matches to play before the end of regular season play. The team will enter the postseason in defense of its 2021 NJCAA Region III, Division III, District A title.
Out of the three schools it played in the 2021 championship tournament, the Lakers have swept Jefferson CC, lost two sets to one to Fulton-Montgomery, and have yet to play SUNY Broome.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Oswego 3, Keuka 0
OSWEGO — Three second-half goals were the difference as the Keuka College Women’s Soccer team lost 3-0 at Oswego State on Tuesday afternoon in a non-league game.
Keuka College (2-3-4) got a season-high 11 saves in goal from Sam Pelcher. The junior now has 60 saves on the year, passing her 2021 total in two fewer games.
The Wolves return home to the Jephson Community Athletic Complex this Saturday for an Empire 8 contest. Keuka College will host Russell Sage College at 3 p.m.