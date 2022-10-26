HOPEWELL — The 2022 Finger Lakes Community College women’s soccer season continued in dramatic fashion Tuesday night as the Lakers knocked off Herkimer 3-2 in double overtime in the NJCAAA Region III, Division A semifinal.

With just over a minute left in the second overtime period, a tic-tac-toe goal gave the Lakers (9-7) the win. The play started with midfielder Halee Passarell warding off multiple Herkimer defenders and sending a through ball pass down the right side for Allie Bowe. Bowe caught up to the ball and send a curling cross into the box where Ella Lewis put a boot to it and deflected the ball into the goal for the sudden death victory.

Lewis ended with two out of the three Laker goals and Bowe scored the other. FLCC was down twice in the game at 1-0 and 2-1, but found a way past the Generals and into the Division A final to be played on Saturday against Mohawk Valley CC.

In other collegiate action from Tuesday:

MEN’S SOCCER

Hobart 2, Buffalo St. 1

BUFFALO — Down 1-0 in the 75th minute, Hobart soccer staged a dramatic comeback win over Buffalo St. with two goals in five minutes. Quinn Phillips tied the game in the 76th minute and four minutes later, Amad Miller scored the go-ahead goal.

Christian Burkhart played all 90 minutes in net for Hobart and made two saves. The Statesmen (8-3-5, 4-1-4) fired five shots on goal to Buffalo’s three.

Penn College 1, Keuka 0

WILLIAMSPORT — Keuka fell to former conference rival Penn College on Tuesday night. The Wildcats scored in the 74th minute on its sixth shot on goal to sink the Wolves (3-9-2).

Connor Thorpe, Cole Santiago and Griffin Herron registered the three shots on goal for Keuka and Cory Cangemi made five saves in 90 minutes of work.