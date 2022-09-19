HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes CC women’s soccer knocked off No. 4 Genesee CC on Saturday in a 2-1 win. Ella Lewis scored both goals for the Lakers (5-1, 1-0) in the first half.

Lewis leads the Lakers in scoring with 10 goals in six games. Along with Lewis, the rest of FLCC peppered GCC with shots throughout the game. GCC’s goaltender Kellie Brewer made 12 saves on 14 shots on goal.

SATURDAY

MEN’S SOCCER

Hobart 2,

University of Rochester 0

GENEVA — Hobart soccer pulled off one of the upsets of the weekend with a shutout over No. 7 University of Rochester on Saturday.

Hobart College senior Nolan Fierro scored a pair of goals in the second half and Christian Burkhart played all 90 minutes in the Hobart goal and made three saves.

In the first half, the Yellowjackets controlled the pace of play and outshot the Statesmen (3-1-1) 6-3. The back line held firm and Hobart needed just 28 seconds in the second half to score the game-winner. Quinn Phillips found Fierro just outside the 18-yard box and Fierro quickly curled a shot from the top of the box into the lower right corner of the cage. Fierro sealed the game with another goal from the top of the box and the Statesmen pulled off its first win over U of R since 2015.

In other men’s collegiate soccer action from the weekend:

St. John Fisher 3, Keuka 0

PITTSFORD — The Keuka College Men’s Soccer team was shut out at St. John Fisher University 3-0 in their first Empire 8 Conference game of the 2022 season.

Thomas Callery logged a pair of shots on goal for Keuka College (1-4, 0-1).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

William Smith 0, University of Rochester 0

ROCHESTER — The William Smith soccer team played to a tie against the Yellowjackets on Saturday for the second year in a row. The No. 6 Herons have had a tough time dealing with the Yellowjackets in recent years as they played to a 0-0 tie in 2020. William Smith has not scored a goal against U of R since 2018 and haven’t beaten them since 2017.

Amanda Kesler and Kirsten Nelson split time in goal, combining to make five saves for the Herons. Grace Kuropatkin went the distance in goal for the Yellowjackets (3-0-3) making three saves.

Keuka 0, Hartwick 0

ONEONTA — Keuka women’s soccer opened up Empire 8 league play with its third draw of the season on Saturday Empire 8 play with a scoreless draw at Hartwick College on Saturday.

Sam Pelcher made 10 saves in Keuka College’s (2-1-3, 0-0-1) draw and the offense managed three shots on goal.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Keuka 3, Cobleskill 1

24-26, 25-18, 25-21 25-12

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Volleyball team won their second match in a row after dropping the first set to SUNY Cobleskill on Saturday afternoon at the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center.

Megan McCann led the Wolves (2-7) with 12 kills. Dayna Edholm, playing her first match of the season registered 10 kills and 3 serving aces. Casey Hunziker also recorded 3 serving aces along with 35 assists.

William Smith 3, Alfred St. 2, At Hartwick College

26-28, 23-25, 25-18, 25-11, 15-8

William Smith 3, Morrisville 0, At Hartwick College

27-25, 25-17, 25-13

ONEONTA — It’s been an inaugural season of streaks for the William Smith Herons. After winning its first three matches in program history, the team fell in three straight. Thanks to a strong weekend at Hartwick College, the Herons (6-3) swept all three opponents and are poised to play at Bristol Gymnasium for the first time ever this Wednesday against Nazareth.

In the match against Alfred, the Herons fell behind two sets to zero and took over in the third set on its way to their second five-set victory of the season. The highlight of the match was first-year Hope Von Dohlen’s record 25 kills on the match, shattering the Herons’ kills-per-match record that she set Friday night against Hartwick.

After a grueling five-set match to begin the day, William Smith made quick work of Morrisville St in straight sets. Sophomore setter Elaina Wamhoff recorded 26 assists and five kills on the match

FLCC 3, Onondaga 1

25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

FLCC 3, Cayuga 0

25-18, 25-19, 25-14

FLCC 3, Jefferson 0

25-11, 25-4, 25-10

WATERTOWN — Finger Lakes Community College volleyball had a busy Saturday schedule with three matches, all of which equaled three wins by the end of the day. The Lakers have now won nine matches in a row.

In the first match, Lakers sophomore captain and Newark grad Meghan Johnson helped lead the Lakers in the close game, picking up 11.5 points with an impressive 10 kills, 1 ace, 25 digs, and 1 block assist.

In the second match, freshman Sage Barnedo and freshman teammate Brooke DeGroff combined for 16 points in the match. Barnedo added 3 assists, 8 aces, and 4 digs to her tally, while DeGroff would pick up 4 kills and 4 aces. Johnson added 4 kills, 1 ace, and 5 digs.

In the third and final match, the Lakers (11-6, 3-0) took on the 11th-ranked Cannoneers and the Lakers made a statement, allowing Jefferson just 25 total points. Freshman Brooke DeGroff helped guide the team to victory with 10 kills, one ace, 13 digs, one solo block and two block assists. Johnson followed her performance with an impressive five kills, one assist, one ace and 17 digs.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

William Smith 3, Cortland 1

GENEVA — The Herons field hockey team notched another win against a nationally ranked opponent under its belt on Saturday with a decisive win over SUNY Cortland (4-1).

William Smith (5-1) outshot Cortland 12-8 on the day, with both teams landing six of them on goal. Junior Kristen McCormick led the Heron defense playing all 60 minutes and recording five saves. Three different Herons scored: Emily Leonard and Rebecca Mantione each recorded one goal and one assist and Sofia Pattillo added the final goal.

Keuka 8, Sage 1

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka Wolves found its first victory in major style. Not only did the Wolves put up a season-high eight goals but the win opened up Empire 8 league play.

Keuka College (1-5, 1-0) had a trio of players all scoring a pair of goals. Erin Patterson, Laine Rogers, and Tori Nelson all scored two goals in the win. Senior Makaela Mills registered a five-point game with a goal and a school-record four assists. Mills’ career total of 17 assists is an all-time Keuka record.

CROSS COUNTRY

HWS, Keuka at The Yellowjacket Invitational

ROCHESTER — Hobart and William Smith and Keuka College both traveled Northwest to University of Rochester for the annual Yellowjacket Invitational. Hobart placed 24th out of 25, William Smith placed 17th out of 25 and Keuka women placed 24th. Keuka men posted no team score.

For William Smith, Ainsley Woods paced the team finishing 35th out of 262 runners with a time of Woods ran a time of 24:15.8. Teammate Abby Palin followed in 24:30.7, finishing 50th. Hobart junior Henry Loudon finished first among the Statesmen with a time of 29:12.1.

For the Keuka women, junior Alison Reigle paced the Wolves and completed the course in 26:28.6, good for 141st place. Wolves freshman Jesse Bolster led the Keuka men’s team. In his first race as a Wolf, Bolster finished in 249th place out of a 292 runner field, completing the 8K course in 32:34.6.

Bruce Bridgman Invitational at FLCC

HOPEWELL — Palmyra-Macedon grad and track and field national champion Leah Lloyd picked up where she left off in the spring with a strong showing at the Bruce Bidgeman Invitational. Lloyd posted a third place finish out of 18 runners with a time of 22:08.7. In the men’s 8k race, FLCC’s top finisher was Michael Oberdorf, who finished 13th out of 58 runners thanks to a time of 31:17.8.