ELMA — The Finger Lakes Community College women’s soccer team avenged its season-opening loss. After falling 2-1 on Sunday at home against SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, the Lakers delivered a shutout performance on Wednesday, beating Jamestown Community College 3-0 on the road.
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FLCC women's soccer shuts out Jamestown
- Times Sports Staff
