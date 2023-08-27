POUGHKEEPSIE — The Finger Lakes Community College women’s volleyball team started the 2023 season off the right way, making the trip down to Poughkeepsie for a pair of matches on Saturday afternoon.
In the season opener, FLCC defeated Monroe College from the Bronx in five sets. The Lakers won the first two sets but were able to pull out the victory in the fifth set. The set results: 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25, 15-4.
Freshman Jordan Winton led the Lakers with 11 kills in the 5-set thriller while freshman teammate Michelina Williams added 11 digs.
In the second match of the day, FLCC defeated Dutchess Community College in four sets: 21-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15.
Freshman middle blocker Leah Williams collected 14 kills for the Lakers.
Freshman outside hitter and Mynderse Academy graduate, Bridget Miller added 13 kills in the win for FLCC (2-0) while sophomore teammate Brooke DeGroff added 11 kills.
Williams led with 18 digs while DeGroff picked up 11 digs in the win.
Bloomfield graduate and freshman setter Payton Stoddard collected 72 assists in her first two career collegiate matches, including 47 assists in the victory over Dutchess.
In other collegiate action from Saturday:
MEN’S SOCCER
Onondaga 4, FLCC 1
SYRACUSE — The Lakers could not find the win column in a highly-anticipated season opener at Onondaga Community College on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman striker Daniel Medina scored the lone goal for FLCC (0-1, 0-1) in the opener.
Freshman goalkeeper Ignacio Jimenez ended his collegiate debut with seven saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Onondaga 5, FLCC 0
SYRACUSE — Freshman goalkeeper Emily Neuenschwander recorded 15 saves in her collegiate debut in what turned into a disappointing season opener for FLCC (0-1, 0-1) at Onondaga Community College on Saturday afternoon.