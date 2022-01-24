CANTON — The William Smith women’s basketball team went up to the North Country for two games over the weekend and came home empty-handed after a 84-69 loss against St. Lawrence on Saturday afternoon.
The Herons were outscored by 21 points in the first half as it was just too large of a deficit to overcome.
Three scorers did reach double figures on Saturday as sophomore guard Brooke Jarvis lead William Smith with 22 points.
Junior forward Lauren DeVaney, who is a Geneva graduate finished her day with 17 points for the Herons while senior forward Olivia Parisi also contributed for 16 points.
William Smith (4-10, 2-5) will be back at Bristol Gym on Friday when they host Ithaca College at 5:30 p.m.
In other college action from Saturday:
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick 71, Keuka 35
ONEONTA — It was a struggle for the Wolves on Saturday afternoon as they are now on their season-worst 7-game losing streak after failing to beat Hartwick.
Sophomore forward Jenna LaMere led Keuka with a team-high 9 points in the losing effort.
Freshman guard Katherine Deatherage who is a Canandaigua graduate and junior guard Lauren Hill contributed for 7 points each for the Wolves in the loss.
Keuka (1-13, 0-6) is back at home this Friday when they host St. John Fisher for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
SWIMMING & DIVING
William Smith 129, Cazenovia 73
GENEVA — The Herons cruised past Cazenovia College on Saturday afternoon in their first home meet since October. Three swimmers from William Smith were victorious in three individual events in the win.
Senior Katie Mullin won in the 1,000-meter freestyle (12:04.5), 50-meter freestyle (27.75) and the 100-meter backstroke (1:07.15).
Sophomore Clare Burke secured the win in the 100-meter butterfly (1:11.85), 100-meter freestyle (1:03.23) and the 50-meter butterfly (31.88).
Tessa Yohan closed out the three standouts’ individually on Saturday for William Smith after she was able to win in the 200-meter freestyle (2:09.99), 100-meter breaststroke (1:21.93) and the 200-meter individual medley (2:27.85).
The Herons (4-1) only lost in two events on Saturday and they will be back in Bristol Pool for their final meet of the regular season when they welcome RIT into town this Saturday at 1 p.m.