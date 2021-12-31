GENEVA — The William Smith basketball hosted Hamilton College on Thursday for their first game in 10 days and their first home game since Nov. 20.
The long-awaited return to Bristol Gym gave the Herons an early spark, but a strong third quarter from the Continentals sunk William Smith in a 65-52 loss.
The Herons (2-6) came out hitting with 21 points in the first quarter to Hamilton’s 17. Both teams instantly went cold in the second quarter as William Smith managed jut six points while the Continentals scored 12.
More shooting trouble followed in the third for the Herons as they managed 10 points. Meanwhile, Hamilton (6-3) took control of the game with a 20-point quarter to lead 49-37 heading into the fourth.
William Smith shot 4 for 30 in the second and third quarters for a field goal percentage of 13.3.
The Herons scored 15 in the final quarter, but Hamilton held strong with 16 points of their own to close out the win.
Three players for William Smith scored in double digits with Brooke Jarvis netting 18 points to go with six rebounds. Olivia Parisi and Lauren Devaney did a large portion of the work for the Herons as both posted double-doubles. Parisi scored 16 points and brought in 14 boards while Devaney scored 10 with 15 rebounds.
The Herons are back on the road next week as they travel northwest to take on RIT Jan. 7 after their Jan. 3 road game against SUNY Geneseo was postponed.