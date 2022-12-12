GENEVA — William Smith basketball dropped its fifth straight game and it’s final game of a three-game home-stand on Saturday afternoon against SUNY Geneseo.
The Herons scored a season-low for points during a 56-39 loss.
Sophomore guard Katie Smythe led with eight points while junior guard Brooke Jarvis added six points.
In other collegiate action from Saturday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Columbia-Greene 80, FLCC 65
HUDSON — The Lakers fell to 0-13 on the season after failing to beat Columbia-Greene Community College on Saturday afternoon.
It marked the final game of the calendar year for FLCC, which will return to action in January for a four-game home-stand.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Williams College 4, William Smith 1 (Saturday)
Williams College 2, William Smith 1 (Sunday)
GENEVA — The Herons played the first of two weekend games against Williams on Saturday night.
Sophomore forward Kayla Ketchabaw scored William Smith’s lone goal of the game. Senior forward Emma Faso.
Details on Sunday’s game weren’t unavailable when the Times went to press.