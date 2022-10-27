GENEVA — William Smith senior forward Mackenzie Wodka’s sixth goal of this 2022 field hockey season was the game-winning goal in the Herons’ 2-1 upset victory over No. 17 ranked Hamilton College on Wednesday evening.

William Smith (14-3) attacked early to take a 1-0 lead before five minutes had ticked off the clock. Wodka assisted graduate student Emily Leonard with her 14th goal of the season to give the Herons the lead before Hamilton eventually knotted things up in the third quarter.

Junior goalkeeper Kristen McCormick was stellar all game long finishing with two saves, one goal and pulled off the upset against a ranked Hamilton team.

In other collegiate action from Wednesday:

WOMEN’S SOCCER

St. John Fisher 4, Keuka 0

KEUKA PARK — It’s the final week of the regular season for the Wolves as they played their second to last game at home on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior forward Emily Cook came off the bench and led Keuka (2-8-5, 0-5-3) with two shots.

Wolves junior goalkeeper Sam Pelcher finished with six saves, four goals allowed in 74:19 minutes. Freshman teammate Elianna Wilder finished out the last 15:41 in front of the net.