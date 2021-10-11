GENEVA — William Smith soccer cruised to a 3-0 victory on Saturday at home over Clarkson, extending its shutout streak to eight and their win streak to nine.
Sheila McQuillen scored two goals for the Herons (10-1-1, 5-0-0) in the second half after Julia Keogh opened the scoring for William Smith in the first half.
Amanda Kesler made three saves for her fifth clean sheet of the season.
In other collegiate athletics:
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarkson 3, Hobart 0
POTSDAM — The Hobart College soccer team was defeated by Clarkson 3-0 in a Liberty League contest at Hantz Turf Field Saturday afternoon. The Statesmen are now 5-5-1 this season with a 2-2-1 overall record in Liberty League play.
Six different players found their way onto the scoresheet for the Golden Knights (3-6-2, 1-3-0). Bryan Benitez started and played all 90 minutes in goal for Clarkson, making two saves as he earned the shutout.
Guillermo Castaneda Chang made six saves in 90 minutes of action in the Hobart goal.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick 25-25-25,
Keuka 18-21-16
ELMIRA, N.Y. –Keuka College Women’s Volleyball team lost at home to Hartwick College in an Empire 8 Conference match on Saturday afternoon.
Keuka College (6-12, 2-4) was led by Tionna Moss with 7 kills. Lauren Kuipers led the defense with 14 digs.
WOMEN’S GOLF
IRONDEQUOIT — William Smith golfer Justine Burness finished sixth out of 22 entries in the Nazareth Invitational this weekend. The 36-hole tournament was played over two days, starting at The Links at Greystone and wrapping up at Irondequoit Country Club. Both courses featured a par 72 layout.
On Saturday, Burness opened the tournament with an 84, one shot off her best 18 holes of the fall season, to put her in third place. She closed the book on the fall portion of the Herons’ schedule with an 89, carding three birdies. Teammate Emma Nedeau placed 12th with rounds of 90 and 96. Ashley Byron made a 12 stroke improvement from Saturday to Sunday, closing out the fall with a 97.
MEN’S GOLF
IRONDEQUOIT — Three Hobart golfers finished in the top 10 at the Nazareth Invitational this weekend, helping the Statesmen to a third place finish in the two-day tournament. Stephen Alphas led Hobart tying for fifth place while Sam Cuddeback and Jack Murphy tied for ninth place.
Saturday’s opening round was played on the par 72 layout at The Links at Greystone. Alphas fired a season’s best 75 to pace the Statesmen, sitting in third place after the first round. Cuddeback was tied for seventh after shooting a 78 and Murphy was two shots behind, tied for ninth.
On Sunday, the tournament moved to the par 72 Irondequoit Country Club. Murphy and Phil Satin led Hobart in the second round with both players posting an 80. Alphas shot an 81 for a tournament aggregate of 156, his best 36-hole score of the fall season. Murphy and Cuddeback both finished at 160 for the tournament. It was Murphy’s best 36-hole score of the fall. Satin tied for 13th place with a tournament score of 162.