GENEVA — The William Smith Herons bounced back from last weekend’s losses to Ithaca with a big win against Clarkson Friday on Boswell Field.
The No. 17 Herons (3-3, 3-2) used a nine-goal second half to prevail 15-11
Maddie Montgomery set a career high in goals for the second weekend in a row. After scoring four last Saturday against Ithaca, the sophomore registered a whopping six goals and two assists for eight points against Clarkson. William Smith had three other players register multiple goals and seven players tally at least a point.
Clarkson quickly went up 2-0, but the Herons outscored the Golden Knights 6-2 the rest of the half to take a one-goal lead in the second.
The two teams traded goals back and forth in the second half. Both teams scored three straight goals at one point, but two goals in the final five minutes by the Herons sealed the outcome.
The Herons outshot the Golden Knights 38-18 and caused 12 turnovers. William Smith led in every single team category except for saves and assists.
Maddie Bamberger was the lone Heron to play in goal. She stopped five shots.
The Herons also shored up their clearing game. After struggling against the Bombers, going 15 of 24 last Saturday, the Herons went 17 for 20 in clears on Friday against Clarkson.
William Smith made the long instate bus ride to Potsdam for the second leg of the doubleheader on Saturday.