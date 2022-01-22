POTSDAM — The William Smith basketball team made their way up to the North Country for a game against Clarkson University on Friday evening.
A rough start hurt the Herons chances of starting their first winning streak of the season as they fell 75-70 on Friday.
William Smith was outscored by twelve points in the opening quarter as they could not overcome that early deficit.
Senior forward Olivia Parisi contributed with a career-high 28 points while adding a game-high 9 rebounds for the Herons in the losing effort.
William Smith (4-9, 3-4) will stay up in the North Country when they travel a few miles southwest for a game against St. Lawrence University at 2 p.m. today.
In other college women’s basketball action from Saturday:
Sage 68, Keuka 55
ALBANY — The Wolves hung around with Russell Sage College for the first half but it was a rough third quarter that extended Keuka’s losing streak to six straight.
The Wolves were able to win the opening quarter 12-9 and only trailed Sage by three points at the halftime break. It was thirteen point difference in the third quarter in favor of Sage that made it too difficult for Keuka to pull off a solid road win.
Wolves junior guard Lauren Hill contributed with a game-high 18 points off of head coach Gary Broadhurst’s bench.
Keuka (1-12, 0-5) now will head to play Hartwick this afternoon at 2 p.m. in search of their first ever win in the Empire 8.
GCC 70, FLCC 40
CANANDAIGUA — It was a rough game for the Lakers on Friday evening when they hosted Genesee Community College.
Freshman guard and Penn Yan graduate Hayley Andersen connected with a team-high 19 points in the loss.
Freshman guard and Romulus graduate Mary Ellen Querrie also added 17 points for FLCC.
The Lakers (2-13, 0-3) will be back on the court Wednesday when they travel to play SUNY Broome Community College at 5:30 p.m. to return back to league action.