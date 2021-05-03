ITHACA — Revenge is sweet, and the William Smith Herons lacrosse team got its revenge against Ithaca in the Liberty League Championship on Saturday.
The Herons, who had lost to Ithaca twice in the regular season, won a barn-burner championship game, 17-13, and claimed its fifth straight Liberty League title and seventh overall.
With the win, the Herons secured the Liberty League’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The entire tournament field will be announced with a selection show on Monday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m.
Sophomore Maddie Montgomery was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. The Queensbury, N.Y. native had a game-high seven points on six goals and an assist against the Bombers. Montgomery also won a game-high nine draws. She finished the Liberty League tournament with 10 points on eight goals and two assists. She won 16 draws.
Seniors Kelsey Williams and Ellie Burns both scored four goals for the Herons. Sophomore Molly Davis had a team high five ground balls and won eight draws. First-year Maddie Bamberger started in goal and made seven saves.
On other college lacrosse action:
Hobart 14,
Sacred Heart University 12
GENEVA — The Hobart College lacrosse team celebrated Senior Day on Boswell Field at Urick Stadium with a 14-12 win over Sacred Heart University today. The Statesmen capped the season with a 6-2 NEC record, securing the No. 2 seed in the NEC Tournament.
Hobart never trailed the Pioneers on the way to its third straight win. Senior Ryan Archer led the offense with a game-high seven points on four goals and three assists. Junior Derrek Madonna added five points on two goals and three assists and senior Tommy Mott posted two goals and two assists.
On the defensive end, senior defenseman Sam Mueller grabbed seven ground balls and recorded two caused turnovers. Sophomore goalie Kevin Holtby made eight saves, collected five ground balls and caused two turnovers.
Hobart matched its season-highs with 14 goals, 10 assists, and 10 caused turnovers. The Statesmen established a new season-high with 46 ground balls and 23 faceoff wins. Hobart’s extra-man unit finished the day 3-for-5, while the man-down unit limited Sacred Heart to 1-for-4.
Alfred 23, Keuka 4
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College men’s lacrosse team lost 23-4 to Alfred University on Saturday at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.
Seth Spurgeon had a pair of goals for Keuka (0-4, 0-4). Nicholas Pipher added a goal and an assist and Jared Hurlbutt (Palmyra-Macedon) made 18 saves in goal for the Wolves.
Rowing
Hobart wins 15th consecutive Liberty League Championship
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Hobart College rowing team won the Liberty League Men’s Rowing Championship for the 15th consecutive season. The Statesmen took home gold medals in the first and second varsity eights on its way to capturing the conference championship.
The 2021 Liberty League Championship was decided by the winner of the varsity eight race. In order to claim the league title, the team that won the 1V race had to have an entry in the second varsity eight race.
William Smith takes 3rd at Liberty League Championship
GENEVA — The William Smith College rowing team finished third at the Liberty League Women’s Rowing Championships today.
Susan Hurwitz, Freya Birkas-Dent, Annie Wertheimer, Taryn Wenberg, Vicky Karpowicz, Jane Bliss, Julia Walters, Sarah Laferrera and Alexandra Deku powered the Herons’ varsity eight in the title chase. Ranked 13th in the nation in the latest coaches poll, they covered the 2,000-meter Fish Creek course in 8:25.5. No. 3 Ithaca won its third straight title, posting a winning time of 7:56.1. No. 12 RIT was second in 8:10.8. St. Lawrence (8:45.7) was fourth followed by Union, Skidmore and St. John Fisher.
BASEBALL
Genesee CC 9, FLCC 7
FLCC 6, Genesee CC 5
CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College baseball team played a doubleheader with Genesee Community College Saturday at FLCC’s turf complex.
The Lakers (18-14) dropped a heartbreaker, 9-7 in 11 innings in game one before rallying late for a 6-5 win in nine innings in the nightcap vs. the Cougars (9-17).
SOFTBALL
Keuka 4, Nazareth 2
Nazareth 7, Keuka 1
KEUKA PARK — Keuka College head softball coach Jamie Burke won her 300th career game in charge of the Wolves on Saturday as Keuka College split an Empire 8 doubleheader with Nazareth College.
Keuka (8-12, 8-12) won the first game 4-2 in walk-off fashion. Nazareth College rebounded in game two to defeat the Wolves 7-1.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Hobart 8, St. Lawrence 1
GENEVA — The Hobart College tennis team cruised to an 8-1 win over St. Lawrence in its regular season finale at the HWS Tennis Center this afternoon. With their fourth straight win, the Statesmen finish their campaign with a 6-1 overall record and a 5-1 record in the Liberty League.
St. Lawrence 5,
William Smith 4
GENEVA — William Smith College junior Maggie Bonomo and sophomore Audreyanna Camacho were double winners for the Herons in their match against St. Lawrence on Saturday afternoon.