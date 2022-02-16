GENEVA — Fresh off a 10-point win over Clarkson and their second win in a row, the William Smith Herons basketball team looked to complete the season sweep over Bard College Tuesday night in Bristol gym.
The Herons (7-16, 6-10) did just that and won their third game in a row with an 89-47 victory and now have two games remaining in their regular season.
William Smith offense poured on the buckets as they shot over 54% from the field and had five players record double-digit points. Senior Olivia Parisi led the way in scoring with 30 points and seven rebounds. Geneva grad Lauren DeVaney notched a double-double with 11 points and as many rebounds.
The Herons have two tough opponents to finish off the season in Vassar College this Friday followed by R.P.I. on Saturday. Both games are home for William Smith.