PITTSFORD — The William Smith College field hockey team got back in the win column with a 3-0 victory at Nazareth College Tuesday evening. Rebecca Mantione and Mackenzie Wodka each produced three points in the victory.
Mantione had a goal and an assist in the second quarter, helping stake the Herons (4-6) to a 2-0 halftime lead. She scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 19th minute. Wodka took a shot that was saved by the Golden Flyers’ goalie Amanda Chuttey, but the rebound came right back to her and she fed Mantione, who fired home her second goal of the season. Two minutes later, Mantione fed Sydney Foster who scored her first collegiate goal.
William Smith tacked on a third goal early in the fourth quarter, when McKenna Williams fired a pass from the middle of the circle to Wodka at the right post, who deflected the ball into the cage for a 3-0 lead.
The Herons halted a four-game slide by outshooting the Golden Flyers 36-2. William Smith held a 14-2 advantage in penalty corners. Brit Foster started in goal for the Herons, making one save in 45 minutes of work.
William Smith will return home and return to conference play Saturday, Oct. 9, when Ithaca comes to McCooey Field.