GENEVA — William Smith basketball looked to get its Liberty League record above .500 when Skidmore came to Geneva on Tuesday night.
The Herons played a physical game, but a strong third quarter from the Thoroughbreds propelled them to a 65-52 win over William Smith.
Sophomore Brooke Jarvis had a big game for the Herons with game-highs of 19 points and 16 rebounds for the double-double. Next on the Herons scoresheet was Olivia Paris with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
After a solid first quarter shooting the ball, William Smith (3-8, 2-3) struggled in the second quarter with eight points and shot 11.76% from the field as opposed to 45.15% in the first. The Herons’ defense contained and smothered Skidmore shooters to 22% from the field in the second as the two teams ended the first half with a score of 27-21 in favor of the Thoroughbreds.
Skidmore (7-2, 2-2) shooters found the bottom of the basket from range in the third and even though the Herons fought back with 21 points in the fourth quarter, the deficit was too much.
William Smith will stay in Geneva for Coaches vs. Cancer Weekend at Bristol Gym as it takes on Bard College on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Union the following day at 2 p.m.
The Hobart basketball was scheduled to take on Skidmore as well on Tuesday, but the matchup was posptoned due to Covid protocols. FLCC men’s and women’s basketball games against Genesee CC were also postponed.
In other women’s collegiate basketball:
Houghton 75, Keuka 51KEUKA PARK — The Wolves women’s basketball played a home game for the first time since Dec. 4 but could not contain their Empire 8 foe in Houghton on Tuesday night.
Sydney Brown led the way for Keuka (1-10, 0-3) with a team-high 17 points and six rebounds. Closely behind Brown was Bloomfield alum Amelia Poole with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Canandaigua alum and junior Killiuan Mahoney scored 10 points off the bench for the Wolves.
Keuka will remain at home for the next game on Jan. 18 when it hosts Nazareth in conference play with tip-off expected for 5:30 p.m.