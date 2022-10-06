GENEVA — William Smith field hockey was not able to break through against Nazareth on Wednesday night until the second half but the goals piled up when it finally did break through. The Herons won the non-league matchup 4-0 and head for a streak of five-straight Liberty League contests.

The Herons (9-2) scored its first goal in the third courtesy of Lauren Jackson who potted a second less than 10 minutes later in the fourth quarter. William Smith opened things up and scored three goals in the final six minutes of play after Jackson’s second.

Rebecca Mantione, Emily Leonard and Sofia Pattillo all scored for the Herons as the team kept the Golden Eagles from registering a single shot on goal.

In other collegiate action from Wednesday:

MEN’S SOCCER

RIT 4, Keuka 0

KEUKA PARK — Keuka withstood a barrage of shots from a strong RIT squad on Wednesday afternoon and although Wolves goalkeepers Cory Cangemi and Carson Smith combined for eight saves, the Tigers offense broke through in the first half with three goals in seven minutes before adding a fourth in the 41st minute.

The Wolves (1-6-2) held the Tigers scoreless in the second half and Zach Dann registered the lone shot on goal for Keuka.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Houghton 2, Keuka 1

KEUKA PARK — Although Keuka went down 1-0 early to Houghton, the Wolves battled back to tie the game in the 73nd minute off a goal from Lindsey Garbacz. However, Houghton countered with a goal of its own six minutes later in the 79th minute and held on to win 2-1.

The Wolves (2-5-4) fired four shots on goal and Keuka goalkeeper Sam Pelcher made five saves.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

FLCC 3, Tompkins Cortland 0

25-5, 25-10, 25-4

DRYDEN — Finger Lakes Community College made quick work of its opponents on Wednesday night with its six win in a row. Since its 0-5 start to the season, the Lakers have gone 19-2 and have allowed just nine set wins by opponents.

The Lakers (19-7) are off until Saturday when the team travels to Onondaga Community College for a set of matches against the hosts as well as Jefferson CC and SUNY Broome CC.

Utica 3, Keuka 1

28-30, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

UTICA — Keuka won a long first set but then fell in the next three to lose to Utica and spoil its two-match win streak.

The Wolves (4-11,0-3) were led by Dyna Edholm with 15 kills and 27 digs. Ava Hubbard added 14 kills and Casey Hunziker rang the offense with 36 setter assists.