GENEVA — The William Smith Herons hockey team pulled off one of their best wins of the season in an upset win over eighth-ranked Norwich 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at The Cooler.
It was William Smith’s third win over a ranked opponent in program history.
With the victory, the Herons (9-14-1, 7-9-1) will be the sixth seed in the NEHC conference tournament and travel to Southern Maine next Saturday, Feb. 19, for a quarterfinal contest. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 2, Norwich 0
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The sixth-ranked Hobart College ice hockey team defeated 13th-ranked Norwich 2-0 in a New England College Hockey Conference contest at Kreitzberg Arena Saturday afternoon.
With the win, the Statesmen (18-4-2, 13-2-2) clinched its first NEHC regular-season crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Statesmen will be back in action next Saturday, Feb. 19, when they host a quarterfinal contest at 7 p.m. Hobart will face the lowest remaining seed from Wednesday’s first-round games.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hobart 73, Bard 67
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — Hobart College basketball is hitting their stride at the perfect time. On Saturday, the Statesmen held off a late charge by Bard College to post a huge Liberty League victory.
The Statesmen (10-12, 7-8) have won four out of their last five games.
Against Bard, Hobart shot 51.9% from the floor with nine 3-pointers and made 8-of-10 at the free throw line in the game. Aidan Rodgers scored a game-high 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting with three triples. He also handed out a game-high six assists.
Nazareth 72, Keuka 57
PITTSFORD — The Wolves were tied with the 23rd-ranked team in the country at halftime, but a 19-3 run by Nazareth to open the second half took control of the game as the Keuka College Men’s Basketball team lost 72-57 on Saturday.
Will Tehan led Keuka College (3-17, 3-9) with 11 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
William Smith 94, Bard 36
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — The William Smith Herons snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 94-36 Liberty League win at Bard College Saturday afternoon and shot a season-high 54.7% from the floor and dished out a season-high 25 assists against the Raptors.
Brooke Jarvis and Olivia Parisi led the way with 23 points apiece. Jarvis also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.
Nazareth 67, Keuka 29
PITTSFORD — The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team lost at Nazareth College 67-29 in an Empire 8 Conference game on Saturday afternoon.
Lauren Hill contributed nearly half of Keuka College’s points, scoring 12 off the bench for the Wolves (1-21, 0-14). Hill also added a game-high 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.