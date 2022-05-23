MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The No.9 ranked William Smith lacrosse team played against the No.8 ranked Colby on Saturday afternoon in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
In what turned into a fourth quarter to forget, the Herons’ season came to an end after falling short by a final score of 13-11 against Colby.
This was a William Smith team that came into Saturday on a season-best 14-game winning streak.
The Herons led 9-7 after the first three quarters of play and after losing their lead, first-year attacker Katherine Murray was able to tie the game up at 11-all with only 2:46 remaining.
But Colby scored two more times in the final minutes of the contest to outscore the Herons by four goals in the fourth quarter.
Junior attacker Maddie Montgomery led William Smith with four goals on Saturday. First-year goaltender Maura Smeader finished with five saves in the 60 minutes in front of the net in the loss.
William Smith finishes its spectacular 2022 season with an overall record of 18-2 and 10-0 in the Liberty League.
In late college action from Friday:
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NJCAA Region III Final Four
Herkimer 9, FLCC 2
LITTLE FALLS — The Lakers 2022 season came to close on Friday night when they battled Herkimer in a elimination game.
The Lakers finish their strong season out at 37-21 and 14-4 in the MSAC.