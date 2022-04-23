GENEVA — Led by their unrelenting offense, William Smith lacrosse continued its dominance over the Liberty League conference Friday evening with a 15-2 win against Rochester Polytechnic Institute.
With the victory the Herons (12-1, 8-0) won their ninth straight game and the 500th in program history. In addition to scoring five goals on the day, Herons junior Maddie Montgomery scored her 100th career goal.
William Smith jumped out to a 7-0 lead before RPI registered their first goal with 5:48 remaining in the second quarter. The Herons ended the first half leading 7-1 and repeated a near identical second half with eight goals to RPI’s one. Three players for William Smith registered hat-tricks with the most goals going to Montgomery, who added two assists for a total of seven points. Rochester native and Brighton alum Katherine Murray registered four goals, Anna Murphy scored three and Maura Smeader made seven saves between the pipes.
The Herons look to lock up the regular season title today against Union with face-off expected for 3 p.m. on Boswell Field after Hobart lacrosse plays.
BASEBALL
Keuka 5, Houghton 4
Houghton 4, Keuka 0
HOUGHTON — After reaching as high as second place in the Empire 8 conference standings last week, the Keuka baseball team (11-13-1, 5-6-1) aimed to pick up some critical victories with back-to-back doubleheaders against Houghton College this weekend which began on Friday.
In the first game of the four-game series, the Wolves swiftly erased a 2-0 deficit in the top of the fourth with three runs courtesy of an RBI single from Aaron Simons and a two-RBI double from Donald Nemeth. The Wolves added two insurance runs in the sixth inning to cement their victory.
The second game saw a dominant start on the mound by Keuka’s Jesse Capitano and the Wolves out-hit Houghton 6-4, but couldn’t manage to get runners home and left all runners on base.
SOFTBALL
Alfred 8, Keuka 0
Alfred 4, Keuka 2
KEUKA PARK — Keuka softball lost a doubleheader to Empire 8-leading Alfred University. In the first game, the Wolves’ three hits came from Helena Hill, Jordyn Fargo and Morgan Mudge. In the second game, Keuka led 2-0 before the Saxons made a comeback with a run in the fifth and two in the seventh inning to sink the Wolves. Fargo and Emily VanDelinder each had an RBI.