ITHACA — A top-tier matchup took place in this Finger Lakes city as the country’s eighth-ranked William Smith lacrosse team took on the ninth-ranked Ithaca squad Wednesday afternoon.
The Herons (11-1, 6-0) led 13-8 going into the fourth quarter and were able to absorb a strong push by Ithaca to win 14-13. The Bombers (10-2, 6-2) outscored the Herons 5-1 in the final quarter. Attacker Allie McGinty exploded on offense for the Herons. The sophomore scored five goals to go with three assists for a game-high eight points.
McGinty led the team in points with 54 coming into Wednesday’s game with most coming via assists. With the eight-point day, McGinty leads William Smith with 62 points on 24 goals and 38 assists. She ranks third on the team in goals and first in assists.
Also scoring for William Smith was Maddie Montgomery with a hat-trick to add to her team lead in goals with 42. Anna Murphy and Kaitlin Pellechia each scored two goals and Peyton McMahon and Molly Davis added one goal apiece.
Maura Smeader played all 60 minutes between the pipes and made four saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSENazareth 20, Keuka 3ROCHESTER — Keuka lost to a strong Nazareth team on Wednesday. Mynderse Academy grad Sadie Bonetti continued to lead the Wolves (3-6) with a goal and two assists. Trinity Burton was on the receiving end of both of Bonetti’s assists and scored two goals for Keuka.
MEN’S LACROSSESt. John Fisher 31, Keuka 3PITTSFORD — Keuka men’s lacrosse took on a lofty challenge in fifth-ranked St. John Fisher on Wednesday. The Cardinals exhibited why they are one of the top teams in Division III with a dominant win at home over the Wolves. Scoring for Keuka (2-6, 0-3) was Brandon MacDonell, Matt Jerman and Seth Spurgeon. MacDonell added on assist on Jerman’s goal, which tied the game 1-1 before St. John Fisher went on a 10-1 run to close out the first quarter.
MEN’S TENNISHobart 8, RIT 1ROCHESTER — Since returning from their spring break trip to Florida, Hobart tennis (12-5, 3-1) has gone 5-1 including a strong showing over RIT on Wednesday. The Statesmen swept singles play, giving up just one set in six matches. The only loss came in the second doubles match, 8-6.
BASEBALLFLCC 3, Ithaca JV 2HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College baseball continued their torrid streak on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over the Ithaca Bombers’ junior varsity squad. With the win, the Lakers (22-10) extended their win streak to seven games in a row. Ryan Smith, Jorge Oropeza III and Lucas Sulimowicz all batted in runs for the Lakers in the first game.
In the second game the Lakers looked as if they were going to continue their winning ways. FLCC was up 8-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Times went to press.
MEN’S SOCCERFLCC names new HCHOPEWELL — The Finger Lakes Community College Athletics Department has officially named David Wright as the new head coach of the men’s soccer program.
Wright brings extensive experience to the Lakers, having spent the last eight years coaching at the youth, high school, premier and professional levels, and more than 12 years as an accomplished player on the pitch.
“Accepting the head men’s soccer coaching position was easy considering the parallel development goals and the very visible support that the FLCC athletics team has for its programming,” Wright said.
Wright currently plays semi-professional soccer and is an assistant coach for the Roc City Boom of the United Premier Soccer League. He has also served as the head coach of the Honeoye Bulldogs varsity boys soccer team for the past two seasons.