GENEVA — Six hundred wins came and went quickly for head coach Aliceann Wilber and the William Smith Herons soccer team.
The Herons made quick work of Bard over the weekend and cruised passed Nazareth with a 3-0 win on Wednesday night for their eighth win in a row and 602nd in program history. The win marked the final game of the regular season against a non-Liberty League opponent.
Julia Berg opened the scoring for sixth-ranked William Smith (9-1-1) in the 19th minute with an assist from Sheila McQuillen. It was Berg’s third tally of the season. Sarah Gray extended William Smith’s lead to 2-0 with her fourth goal of the season.
Janne Knieke added an insurance goal for William Smith in the 82nd minute. She blasted a shot from 20-yards out into the back of the net.
Amanda Kesler played all 90 minutes in the net for William Smith and racked up four saves.
In other collegiate action from Wednesday night:
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Keuka 3, Cazenovia 0
KEUKA PARK — Keuka women’s soccer notched their first win of the season on Wednesday night thanks to a dominant second half.
The Wolves scored all three of their goals in the second half thanks in large part to Grace DeCapua, who contributed on all three goals with two goals of her own and a helper on Peyton Miller’s goal.
Keuka (1-9-2) dominated the game, outshooting Cazenovia 23-7. Sam Pelcher made four saves in net for the Wolves.