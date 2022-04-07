GENEVA — William Smith lacrosse has encountered just one opponent thus far in the season able to best them, and it was the number-one ranked team in the country.
The number-eight ranked Herons (9-1, 4-0) continued their torrid streak against Liberty League opponents on Tuesday with a 22-4 thumping of Rochester Institute of Technology. William Smith’s senior-freshman tandem of Anna Murphy and Rochester native Katherine Murray combined for nine goals and 10 points.
SOFTBALL
Keuka 4, Alfred St. 3
Alfred St. 2, Keuka 1
KEUKA PARK — Keuka softball hosted Alfred St. in a mid-week non-conference doubleheader looking for their first win of the season and they found exactly that. The Wolves took care of businesses in the first game thanks in large part to Jordyn Fargo, who went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. In the second game Alfred St. got revenge and took a narrow win thanks to two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Kelsey Mohl drove in the lone run for Keuka (1-9) in the bottom of seventh inning.
Leah Lloyd gets Athlete of the Week
CANANDAIGUA — Palmyra-Macedon grad and FLCC freshman Leah Lloyd earned Athlete of the Week honors for her standout performance at the Geneseo Early Season Invite this past weekend. Lloyd’s recognition marks the third week in a row a Lakers athlete has received Athlete of the Week recognition.
Lloyd emerged victorious at the Invite with a first-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11 minutes, 47.81 seconds, a personal record and 7.51 seconds ahead of 2nd-place finisher Danielle Wallace from the RIT. Lloyd bested runners from Geneseo, St. Bonaventure, the University at Buffalo, Canisius, Buffalo State, the University of Rochester, Rochester Institute of Technology, St. John Fisher College, Nazareth College, the State College at Brockport, Ithaca College, and others.