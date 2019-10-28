NEWBURGH — William Smith soccer continues to set the standard for any collegiate soccer program.
For the second time in two weeks, the Herons (13-1-1) played two games within 24 hours and won both games by shutting out their opponents. Earlier in October, the Herons defeated RPI and Union on back-to-back days by scores of 1-0.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Herons dialed up the offense and defeated Bard and Mount Saint Mary by scores of 6-0.
The Herons had five different goal scorers and Katrine Berg registered two goals and an assist in the non-conference victory.
The Knights (7-9-1) couldn’t get off a single shot and only managed to get one corner kick.
The win capped an undefeated month of October for the Herons, who have one game remaining in the regular season which will be upstate against St. Lawrence later this week.
In other collegiate action from Sunday:
Union 2, William Smith 0
SCHENECTADY — The Herons (5-10, 2-5) fell to Union (6-9, 2-5) on Sunday by a score of 2-0.
William Smith struggled offensively as they could only get two shots on goal to Union’s seven. The Herons were able to keep the Dutchwomen off the scoreboard in the first half but were unable to hold them at bay in the second.
Alexandra DeVito made five saves in the losing effort. William Smith will conclude their regular season next Saturday at Messiah College.