GENEVA — The William Smith soccer team (3-1-1) looked to get their first win streak of the season started against visiting Alfred University on a wet Wednesday afternoon.
The Herons continued their scoring touch with another six-goal game with a 6-0 victory over the Saxons (3-1-2). Sheila McQuillen began the scoring for William Smith 24 minutes into the game and Seneca Blakely-Armitage increased the lead with a goal 11 minutes later. Blakely-Armitage also scored the final goal for William Smith in the 89th minute.
Merilyn Hinrichs and Sarah Gray added goals in the final 30 minutes for the Herons.
In other women’s soccer:
Brockport 1, Keuka 0
BROCKPORT — Keuka women’s soccer (0-5-1) traveled to Brockport to take on the Golden Eagles (3-1-1) looking for their first win of the season.
Despite Keuka playing a solid first half, the Wolves came out slow in the second half and fell victim to a Brockport goal 43 seconds into the half. The Wolves manged three shots throughout the game and goalkeeper Sam Pelcher made five saves in 90 minutes.
FLCC 3, Jamestown 1
CANANDAIGUA — The FLCC women’s soccer team (3-2) took control of their Wednesday afternoon game in the second half with goals from Canandaigua alum Grace Hall and Bloomfield alum Sarah Nelson.
The Lakers accrued a staggering 26 shots on goal throughout the game. Mackenzie Johnson-Boser was in goal for the Lakers and made seven saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
William Smith 2, Geneseo 1
GENEVA — William Smith field hockey (3-2) bounced back from a loss for the second time this season with a tight win over Geneseo on Wednesday night. Mackenzie Wodka scored her first goal of the season just before the third quarter ended to give William Smith the lead and eventual victory. Kristen McCormick held things down in net with three saves in 60 minutes.
MEN’S SOCCER
Both Keuka and FLCC men’s soccer were in action on Wednesday night. With later start times, the Times went to press before the final horn sounded in both games. At the time of press, Keuka men’s soccer were up 5-0 over Wells in their home opener and FLCC was up 6-0 over Jamestown.