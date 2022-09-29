ITHACA — William Smith soccer made a statement on Wednesday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Liberty League rival Ithaca College on the road.

The No. 5 Herons (5-1-2, 2-0-1) peppered the Bombers with 19 shots, 10 of which were on goal. All three goals were scored in the first half with Ava Ruppersberger, Julie Dimenna and Emma Faso all scoring in approximately 15-minute increments.

Kirsten Nelson started in goal for William Smith and made three saves in the clean sheet win.

In other women’s collegiate soccer:

Bryant & Stratton-Syracuse 4, FLCC 0

CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College women’s soccer team hosted the visiting Bobcats of Bryant & Stratton — Syracuse whose attack proved to be too much, as the Lakers would be shutout.

Allie Bowe accounted for two shots on goal Jenna Tenney fired the Lakers’ final shot on goal. Lakers sophomore Grace Hall picked up the start in goal for the team, making nine saves in 90 minutes of play.

MEN’S SOCCER

Hobart 0, Ithaca 0, tie

GENEVA — Hobart soccer controlled play and accounted for more of the offensive statistics but have yet to find a win in three games since its 2-0 upset over No. 7 Rochester a few weekends ago.

The Statesmen (3-2-3, 0-1-2) registered five shots on goal on 11 total shots. Ithaca took 13 shots but only one found its way on cage and was stopped by Guillermo Castaneda Chang. Hobart hits the road this weekend for a Saturday matchup with Bard College.

Keuka 0, Medaille 0, tie

KEUKA PARK — Keuka withstood a barrage of shots from Medaille on Wednesday afternoon but held strong to its second-straight Empire 8 tie is as many games.

The Wolves (1-4-2, 0-1-2) were backed by Carson Smith in net. Smith made 12 saves for Keuka — his career high — in the tie whilst the team in front of him fired eight shots towards goal but just one found its way on net.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

St. John Fisher 3, Keuka 0

25-19, 25-8, 25-16

KEUKA PARK — The Wolves were swept in straight games by the Cardinals thanks to a 32.2% kill rate with 35 team kills and 13 aces that handed Keuka its third straight loss.

Dayna Edholm had eight kills for the Wolves (2-10, 0-2) followed by Ava Hubbard with seven. Casey Hunziker ran the offense with 20 setter assists.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Oneonta 3, Keuka 0

ONEONTA — Keuka field hockey took a one-game break from Empire 8 play with a road matchup against SUNY Oneonta that kept the Wolves off the board.

The Wolves (1-8) took just one shot on goal while goalie Jordan Nichols made an impressive 10 saves in net for Keuka. The Wolves get back to Empire 8 league play this Saturday when Hartwick pays a visit.