HOPEWELL — No. 4 ranked FLCC volleyball remained undefeated to start its season with back-to-back three-set sweeps on Sunday and in the process, have sprinted out to the best start in program history at 5-0.
Since returning from their trip downstate where the team knocked off two nationally ranked opponents, FLCC made quick work in Sunday’s NJCAA Region III Pod, defeating the SUNY Adirondack Timberwolves and Hudson Valley Vikings in straight sets, 3-0.
Against SUNY Adirondack, the Lakers dominated 25-19, 25-11, 25-23. Freshman Kiane Wells led the offensive attack with eight kills. Bloomfield grad Payton Stoddard orchestrated the offense with 28 assists. Stoddard finished with six service aces as well. Freshman Bridget Miller, a Mynderse grad, added seven kills while teammate Michelina Williams recorded a match-high 16 digs.
Against HVCC, Wells came up big on the offensive end once again, delivering eight kills on an efficient .533 kill percentage. Stoddard continued her role as the team’s offensive backbone, recording 29 assists and adding two service aces in the process. The Lakers’ dynamic offensive attack was complimented by Brooke DeGroff and Miller, who added five and six kills, respectively.
In other collegiate action from Labor Day weekend:
SUNDAY
Women’s Soccer
William Smith 4, Arcadia 1
HAVERFORD, Pa. — After a 1-0 win over TCNJ on Saturday, four different Herons scored in the Sunday victory — Shayna Straney, Julia Berg, Julia DiMenna and Emma Faso all found the back of the net. Senior Kirsten Nelson played all 90 minutes in goal and made four saves.
Hilbert 1, Keuka 0
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves lost their home opener despite doubling up on the Hawks in shots with 25 to Hilbert’s 12.
Sam Pelcher made five saves in goal for Keuka College (0-2).
Hudson Valley CC 9, FLCC 0
TROY — The Lakers split the duties at goalkeeper in a tough loss as Hannah Cowen earned the start and made six saves. Emily Neuenschwander played the second half and made four saves. Ava Recktenwald had the lone shot for the Lakers in the match from her defensive position.
MEN’S SOCCER
Muhlenberg 3, Hobart 1
GENEVA — Guillermo Castañeda Chang played all 90 minutes in goal and made a career-high nine saves, including seven in the second half.
Muhlenberg finished with a 26-8 advantage in shots and a 7-2 edge in corner kicks. The Statesmen played the final 55 minutes of the game down a man after being issued a red card.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Ursinus 3, William Smith 1
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — Graduate student Kate Barilla tallied her first goal of the season and second of her career and led William Smith (1-1) with six shots. Senior Kristen McCormick played all 60 minutes in goal for the Herons, recording four saves.
GOLF
Cobleskill Fall Invitational
Keuka Women: 2nd of 6
Keuka Men: 4th of 6
COBLESKILL — Maddie White led the way for the Wolves with a 104. The women’s team shot a 447, the best score the Green and Gold have ever posted at the SUNY Cobleskill Fall Invitational.
For the men, Cam Hovater led the way with a 78. The men’s team finished with a 345 overall score.
SATURDAY
MEN’S SOCCER
Hudson Valley CC 4, FLCC 2
TROY — Diego Reyna earned his third start of the season in goal and made three saves in 90 minutes. The Lakers’ first goal came from freshman Juan Mercado Cano who converted on a penalty kick for his first goal of the season.
FLCC’s second goal of the match came in the second half when Vojtech Bartosek took the ball up the middle of the pitch unassisted for his first goal of the season as well.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Keuka 25-26-25, MCLA 17-24-23
Keuka 25-25-25, Canton 20-11-16
KEUKA PARK — Keuka women’s volleyball (4-0) continued its scorching hot streak to the season on Saturday with back-to-back three-set sweeps over Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and Canton.
Against MCLA, Dayna Edholm led with 14 kills and 13 digs. Edholm scored the last four points in set two and the last three in set three to push the Wolves over the top in their victory.
Against Canton, Edholm led the way again with eight kills, and Canandaigua grad Emma Sipos added seven aces and 12 digs in game two.
William Smith 26-23-15-20, Eastern Nazarene 24-25-25-25
William Smith 25-25-25, Western New England 19-17-14
QUINCY, Mass. — The William Smith College volleyball team (2-1) split action Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Malya Sayre recorded 29 kills between the two matches. Junior Elaina Wamhoff posted 57 assists between the two contests. Sayre and Wamhoff were named to the All-Tournament team.
MEN’S GOLF
Pitt-Bradford Invitational
Hobart, 3rd of 12
BRADFORD, Pa. — The Hobart golf team had a strong finishback by a top-10 finish from sophomore Jake Romney. The Statesmen combined for a score of 321, right behind Westminster at 310 in second and Penn State Altoona in first at 304.
Romney led the Statesmen with a sixth-place finish after being carded a 76 on the afternoon, six strokes over par at the Pennhills Club.