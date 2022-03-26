POTSDAM — Fresh off its first loss of the season to the top-ranked team in the country, the William Smith lacrosse team traveled to the North Country to take on undefeated Clarkson in its first Liberty League game of the season.
Clarkson tied the game 2-2 early in the second period. That seemed to spark the Herons who scored eight unanswered in the remainder of the first half and went on to win big, 15-4.
Rochester native and Brighton alum Katherine Murray matched senior Anna Murphy with four goals scored each. Six different players registered goals and points for William Smith (5-1, 1-0).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Morrisville 14, Keuka 9
MORRISVILLE — Keuka women’s lacrosse looked to get back over .500 with an away game at SUNY Morrisville on Friday but fell 14-9.
Keuka (2-3) was led by Mynderse grad Sadie Bonetti with four goals and an assist. Trinity Burton added a multi-goal game for the Wolves, scoring a pair.
BASEBALL
Colby 6, Keuka 3, 10 innings
Colby 11, Keuka 10, 7 innings
DAVENPORT, Fla. — After falling to Colby in extra innings in the first leg of a doubleheader, the Keuka baseball team looked as if it was in the driver’s seat in the second game after jumping out to a 9-5 lead over undefeated Colby.
The Mules fought back and the two teams slugged it out for seven innings. Colby came out on top in the end and with that, Keuka’s Florida trip came to an end. The Wolves (3-6) make their return to Keuka Park with a doubleheader Wednesday when they host Medaille.
SOFTBALL
Miami-Hamilton 10, Keuka 1
Bates 11, Keuka 3
CLERMONT, Fla. — It was a tough Friday for the Keuka women’s softball down south in Florida. The Wolves (0-6) fell to both Miami-Hamilton and Bates in their first meeting with both schools.
Makaela Mills was a bright spot for the Wolves in both games. In the first, she drove in the only RBI and went 2-3 at the plate. Against Bates, Mills went 1-2 at the plate with an RBI and run scored.