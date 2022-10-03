GENEVA — William Smith soccer completed a weekend sweep with a dominant 6-0 win on Sunday over Penn St.-Behrend. Emma Faso and Katrine Berg each scored twice in the win and Julia Berg and Ella Reish each added a goal.

The Herons (7-1-2, 3-0-1) out shot the Lions 28-3 with 17 shots on cage to the Lions’ one. Kirsten Nelson and Amanda Kesler each played a half for William Smith. Nelson made the lone save in the first half. The Herons return to Liberty League play next Saturday at Clarkson.

In other collegiate action from Sunday:

MEN’S GOLF

Liberty League Fall Preview

At Potsdam Town & CC

Hobart 5th of 5

POTSDAM — Hobart golf placed last at the Liberty League Fall Tournament up against RPI (1st), Skidmore (2nd), St. Lawrence (3rd) and Clarkson (4th).

Hobart’s Ben Swinarton was the high finisher for the Statesmen with a 75 on Saturday and an 81 on Sunday to finish T13.

COLLEGE SAILING

Van Duyne Trophy

ANNAPOLIS, MD — The 2022 Carl Van Duane MAISA Singlehanded Championship began with a 5-20 knot NE breeze in the mouth of the Severn River on Saturday and featured four Hobart sailors competing amongst sailors from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Hampton University, the U.S. Naval Academy, U. S. Merchant Marine Academy, Georgetown and others.

Out of 18 sailors, Hobart junior Nicholas Sessions came in second with 61 points thanks to three first-place finishes in 14 races.

Danmark Trophy

NEW LONDON, CONN, — Coast Guard hosted the Cross Regional Regatta as 19 schools competed for the Danmark Trophy. Hobart and William Smith placed 13th with five top-5 finishes in 14 races.

ACC Eliminations

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Hobart and William Smith placed 8th out of 19 schools in the weekend showcase regatta hosted by Harvard. The team placed in the top-5 four times and finished with 273 points.

SATURDAY

MEN’S SOCCER

Hobart 2, Bard 1

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — The Hobart College soccer team (4-2-3, 1-1-2) got its first win since Sept. 17 in a Liberty League Contest at Lorenzo Ferrari Soccer & Lacrosse Complex Saturday afternoon.

Amad Miller led the way for Hobart with a goal and an assist. Guillermo Castaneda Chang played all 90 minutes in goal, making two saves.

Onondaga 6, FLCC 1

HOPEWELL — The Lakers (0-8, 0-3) struggled against the Onondaga Lazers attack. Freshman Lautaro Brehm broke open the score for the Lakers with a header over the keeper to make the score 4-1 early in the second half.

Lakers Freshman goalie Donovan Youmans earned the start in goal, making eight saves on 14 shots.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

William Smith 5, Bard 0

GENEVA — Fifth-ranked William Smith soccer team kicked off a doubleheader weekend with a big win over Bard on Cozzens Field Saturday afternoon. Nwabisa Qoba scored twice for the Herons (6-1-2, 3-0-1).

Qoba finished the contest with a career-high five points on two goals and an assist. Kirsten Nelson and Amanda Kesler each played 45 minutes in goal as William Smith collected its sixth shutout of the season.

Sage 2, Keuka 0

KEUKA PARK — Sam Pelcher made three saves in goal for the Keuka Wolves (2-4-4, 0-1-2 on Saturday in an Empire 8 loss to Russell Sage. Keuka struggled in the first half offensively, failing to register a shot. The Wolves showed life in the second with five shots.

Onondaga 2, FLCC 1

HOPEWELL — The first win since the Lakers’ six-game win streak ended still eludes the team.

In the 87th minute of the game, down 2-1, Grace Hall finished the match with eight saves in net and freshman Ella Lewis scored the lone goal for the Lakers. Lewis fired five shots in the match.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

William Smith 3, Vassar 0

25-17, 25-17, 25-22

GENEVA — After a lengthy break following its first-ever home match — a win over Nazareth — last Wednesday, the William Smith volleyball team picked up right where it left off with a sweep of Vassar College in the first-ever Liberty League conference match in the program’s history.

Herons sophomore Elizaveta Telepova had 13 kills on 24 attempts, hitting .417 on the day. Sophomore Elaina Wamhoff recorded 29 assists and seven kills in the victory for the Herons.

Keuka 3, Hilbert 0

25-8, 25-15, 25-22

Keuka 3, SUNY Poly 1

25-16, 25-10, 24-26, 25-11

KEUKA PARK — Keuka ended its three-match losing streak on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of the Keuka College Tri-Match.

Casey Hunziker led the Wolves to victory in the first match against Hilbert with six serving aces, a single-match career high, along with 20 assists in the first game. Mynderse Academy grad Sydney Haust had five serving aces in the second match along with nine kills and 15 digs to lead the Wolves over SUNY Poly.

FIELD HOCKEY

William Smith 3,

St. Lawrence 2

CANTON — William Smith field hockey found itself in the national rankings heading into the first Liberty League conference game of the season. The No. 20 Herons (8-2, 1-0) defeated St. Lawrence thanks to a heavy offensive game.

William Smith outshot St. Lawrence 10(9)-5(3) on the day with graduate student Emily Leonard leading the way with four shots and two goals. Junior Kristen McCormick played all 60 minutes in goal for the Herons, recording one save.

Hartwick 6, Keuka 1

KEUKA PARK — Kirstin Billings scored the lone goal for Keuka College (1-9, 1-3) in Saturday’s loss to Hartwick. Jordan Nichols made 15 saves in goal.

Keuka will host former conference rival Wells College under the lights at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex later this week.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mike Woods Invitational

GENESEO — The William Smith cross country team ran to a 13th place finish at the Mike Woods Invitational hosted at the National Warplane Museum. Twenty-five teams competed in the field.

Ainsley Woods and Abby Palin both placed in the top 100 out of 276 runners. Finishing 50th, Woods clocked in at 23:55.4, improving on her best 6K time at the Yellowjacket Invitational earlier this year. Palin, who finished 57th, improved her 6-kilometer PR by 20 seconds, finishing in 24:04.2.

Keuka College cross country also made an appearance with senior Lauren Hill setting a new personal-best, running the 6K in 31:46.1. Hill placed 254th out of 276 runners. Daniel Rustay paced the Keuka men. The sophomore was just two seconds off his career-best time. Rustay completed the course in 31:36.3, finishing in 307th place out of 365 runners.

Hobart’s Jonathan Garcia led the Statesmen placing 123rd in a field of 365 runners. Garcia ran a 28:38.3, improving on his fastest 8K time during the 2021 season at 29:10.2.